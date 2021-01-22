News updates from HT: IRCTC to resume e-catering services from Feb and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
IRCTC to resume e-catering services in phases from February
Indian Railways' catering arm – the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced it will resume its e-catering services from next month. Read More
Will India send vaccines to Pak if there is a request? MEA responds
India said on Friday it had not received any request from Pakistan for supply of Covid-19 vaccines even as it began commercial exports of doses by sending two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco. Read More
'No angle ruled out yet': What we know so far on Serum Institute fire
A day after two fire incidents broke out at Serum Institute of India's Pune campus, CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said allayed concerns regarding the production of Covishield vaccine and said Covishield production or its supply will not be hit. Read More
Colleges shut during lockdown leave many girls in Pune rural areas with no option but to get married
For 23-year-old Jyotsana (name changed), it was a tough call when her parents and family members put pressure on her to get married after she returned to her village following the nationwide lockdown announced in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Read More
Pakistan cafe owners mock manager’s English, viral video irks people
A video showcasing an interaction between the owners of an upscale eatery and its manager has received backlash on social media. Read More
Late Irrfan Khan's wife delivers stirring speech at IFFI: 'This is the first time I've come out of home'
Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, and wife, Sutapa Sikdar, on Friday attended a special screening of his film Paan Singh Tomar at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Read More
Google threatens to withdraw search engine in Australia; government hits back
Google and the government in Australia are locked in a war of words over a proposed legislation that will make tech giants pay for news content. Watch
80% Indians willing to get vaccines, highest in world; Russians most reluctant
Kerala logs another Covid-19 surge with 6753 new infections, TPR rises to 11.63%
- A person who had returned from the UK two weeks back in north Kerala’s Kannur has been detected with the modified strain of the virus. With this, the total number of modified virus cases has gone up to 10 in the state.
Punjab CM announces govt jobs to kin of farmers who died during protest
Mulayam Singh’s biopic set for release in Uttar Pradesh on January 29
Indian Navy's R-Day tableau to showcase its stellar role in 1971 Indo-Pak war
- As per a statement issued by the Indian Navy, the theme of the tableau for the 2021 Republic Day Parade is titled 'Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'. The forward section of the tableau will showcase the attack on Karachi harbour by missile boats.
PM to launch programme to allot 'patta' to over a lakh in Assam tomorrow
- Initially, the services will be introduced in around 30 railway stations catering to approximately 250 trains.
WHO ranks Rajasthan best-prepared state for Covid vaccination
Countries offered Chinese vaccines turn to India for Covid-19 shots
Hours after Rajib Banerjee quits govt, TMC expels Bally MLA Vaishali Dalmiya
- Though a newcomer in politics, Dalmiya was considered a high-profile lawmaker as she is the daughter of Jagmohan Dalmiya, who served as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
From J-K to Kerala, bird flu spreads to 13 Indian states, union territories
UPSC exam: No extra chance for those who missed last attempt due to Covid
- Pakistan has not yet placed orders for commercial supplies of vaccines and authorities have been racing to procure doses to begin inoculating the most vulnerable segments of the population. China on Thursday offered 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan.
