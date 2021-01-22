IND USA
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced it will resume its e-catering services from next month(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: IRCTC to resume e-catering services from Feb and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IRCTC to resume e-catering services in phases from February

Indian Railways' catering arm – the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced it will resume its e-catering services from next month. Read More

Will India send vaccines to Pak if there is a request? MEA responds

India said on Friday it had not received any request from Pakistan for supply of Covid-19 vaccines even as it began commercial exports of doses by sending two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco. Read More

'No angle ruled out yet': What we know so far on Serum Institute fire

A day after two fire incidents broke out at Serum Institute of India's Pune campus, CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said allayed concerns regarding the production of Covishield vaccine and said Covishield production or its supply will not be hit. Read More

Colleges shut during lockdown leave many girls in Pune rural areas with no option but to get married

For 23-year-old Jyotsana (name changed), it was a tough call when her parents and family members put pressure on her to get married after she returned to her village following the nationwide lockdown announced in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Pakistan cafe owners mock manager’s English, viral video irks people

A video showcasing an interaction between the owners of an upscale eatery and its manager has received backlash on social media. Read More

Late Irrfan Khan's wife delivers stirring speech at IFFI: 'This is the first time I've come out of home'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, and wife, Sutapa Sikdar, on Friday attended a special screening of his film Paan Singh Tomar at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Read More

Google threatens to withdraw search engine in Australia; government hits back

Google and the government in Australia are locked in a war of words over a proposed legislation that will make tech giants pay for news content. Watch

Priests place vials of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in front of an idol of Brahma Swaroop Yogiji Maharaj before the start of a vaccination drive at the BAPS Yogiji Maharaj Hospital in Ahmedabad.(AFP)
india news

80% Indians willing to get vaccines, highest in world; Russians most reluctant

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Among the states, Karnataka has the highest number of beneficiaries as it has inoculated 1,82,503 beneficiaries so far. Odisha stands second with 1,21,004 vaccine beneficiaries.
In daily Covid-19 positive cases, Ernakulam district topped with 1018 infections, health ministry data shows. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Kerala logs another Covid-19 surge with 6753 new infections, TPR rises to 11.63%

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • A person who had returned from the UK two weeks back in north Kerala’s Kannur has been detected with the modified strain of the virus. With this, the total number of modified virus cases has gone up to 10 in the state.
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh(ANI)
india news

Punjab CM announces govt jobs to kin of farmers who died during protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The 11th round of talks scheduled between farmers' union and government on Friday resulted in a stalemate.
Mulayam Singh Yadav(HT Photo )
india news

Mulayam Singh’s biopic set for release in Uttar Pradesh on January 29

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST
The movie will also be released on OTT platforms at a later stage.
India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 next year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Indian Navy's R-Day tableau to showcase its stellar role in 1971 Indo-Pak war

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • As per a statement issued by the Indian Navy, the theme of the tableau for the 2021 Republic Day Parade is titled 'Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'. The forward section of the tableau will showcase the attack on Karachi harbour by missile boats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University through video conferencing in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM to launch programme to allot 'patta' to over a lakh in Assam tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:06 PM IST
"Tomorrow morning I would be among the people of Assam. At a programme in Sivasagar, 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates will be distributed. We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the great state of Assam," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced it will resume its e-catering services from next month(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: IRCTC to resume e-catering services from Feb

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
E-Catering Services had been suspended since March 22, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic induced restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the disease. (PTI PHOTO)
india news

IRCTC to resume e-catering services in phases from February

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • Initially, the services will be introduced in around 30 railway stations catering to approximately 250 trains.
The vaccine wastage percentage in the state was 3.40%, officials said.(AFP)
india news

WHO ranks Rajasthan best-prepared state for Covid vaccination

By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:07 PM IST
As a result of good ground work, in Rajasthan around 97% of Covid vaccines were utilised during the first three days of the vaccination drive against the target of 90%, set by the central government.
Countries have turned to India for supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid questions about the efficacy of some of the Chinese jabs.(AP)
india news

Countries offered Chinese vaccines turn to India for Covid-19 shots

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:22 PM IST
India is receiving numerous requests for vaccines, both as grant assistance and commercial supplies, and these have increased since New Delhi rolled out nearly five million doses of Covishield.
Vaishali Dalmiya drew the ire of the TMC leadership for her recent remarks against a section of Howrah district leaders. Like Shukla, she joined politics in 2016. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
india news

Hours after Rajib Banerjee quits govt, TMC expels Bally MLA Vaishali Dalmiya

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • Though a newcomer in politics, Dalmiya was considered a high-profile lawmaker as she is the daughter of Jagmohan Dalmiya, who served as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
A horticulture team member catches a goose for medication, following reports of bird flu cases, at Sanjay Lake in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (PTI)
india news

From J-K to Kerala, bird flu spreads to 13 Indian states, union territories

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The outbreak, gripping the length of the country, has been detected in 13 states - Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.
The government has decided not to offer an additional chance to candidates who took their last attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.(HT Photo)
india news

UPSC exam: No extra chance for those who missed last attempt due to Covid

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Seeking an additional chance in view of the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country due to Covid-19, several candidates had approached the Supreme Court demanding an extra attempt.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, tourism and environment Minister Aditya Thackeray along with Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla at the site of fire on Friday, (ANI)
india news

'No angle ruled out yet': What we know so far on Serum Institute fire

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:45 PM IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grief over the fire incident.
Early on Friday, two aircraft took off with two million doses each for Brazil and Morocco – the first commercial supplies of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia).
india news

Will India send vaccines to Pak if there is a request? MEA responds

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • Pakistan has not yet placed orders for commercial supplies of vaccines and authorities have been racing to procure doses to begin inoculating the most vulnerable segments of the population. China on Thursday offered 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan.
