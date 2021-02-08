News updates from HT: Kerala CM urges PM to rethink ESZ notification as shutdown halts Wayanad and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Kerala CM urges PM to reconsider ESZ notification as shutdown halts Wayanad
The shutdown called by the Congress-led United Democratic Front against the Union Environment Ministry’s draft notification on the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) crippled normal life in Wayanad (north Kerala) district on Monday even as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan rushed a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to reconsider the draft. Read more
'Country doesn't run on trust': Rakesh Tikait on PM's 'MSP will stay' promise
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday reiterated that a law is needed on minimum support price (MSP) for crops, dismissing the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament earlier. Read more
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes PM Modi’s assurance on MSP
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday welcomed the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the Rajya Sabha that the system of MSPs (minimum support price) will not be tinkered with while bringing in agriculture reforms. Read more
Indian minister’s remarks on transgressing LAC ‘unwitting confession’: China
Indian minister VK Singh’s statement that India has transgressed the Line of Actual (LAC) more times than China is an “unwitting confession”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. Read more
'A bit sore': Ishant gives update on his fitness after return from injury
India pacer Ishant Sharma had to miss out on the Australia tour as he was rehabilitating from the side strain that had ruled him out of the Indian Premier League midway into the season. Read more
Marrying Salman was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16
Former actor Somy Ali, who in her short career in Bollywood worked with the likes of Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty, has said that the only reason she came to India was to marry Salman Khan. Read more
Couple carries lost doggo for 10 km, reunites her with owners. Video is heart-melting
Heart-melting, tear-jerking and wholesome- these are the few adjectives to describe the wonderful rescue story shared by Twitter user Joy. The video shared in the post features the rescue story of a doggo that got lost in the Wicklow mountains in Ireland. After watching the clip you may find yourself reaching for some tissues. Read more
Watch: Snake inside petrol pump pipe, captured on camera
A snake was captured on camera in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. The reptile, reportedly a cobra, got stuck inside a pipe at a petrol pump. It was subsequently rescued and released into the wild, as per reports. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays release of Kerala cyanide killer Jolly Joseph
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered in Tapovan so far, says DGP
- "Final number of dead body recovered in Tapovan till 8 p.m. on 8th February is 26. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on," the DGP Ashok Kumar tweeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India facing an undeclared emergency, alleges TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong, CPI(M) tell Owaisi’s Bengal ally to dump AIMIM before seat-sharing talks
- Siddiqui, who has accused the TMC of not doing enough for the minority community and using it as a vote bank instead, launched the Indian Secular Front (ISF) on January 21 and offered the Congress and the Left parties to become its ally and share seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala ready to disrupt political equations, says party 'must work in unity'
- Sasikala left Bengaluru on Monday morning and received a rousing reception along the road route before she reached Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asked by govt to block 1,178 accounts, Twitter says tweets must continue to flow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man lynched by villagers in Assam over alleged illicit affair; 6 detained
- Police have detained six people including the son of the woman with whom the victim was allegedly in a relationship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan plans commercial, residential hubs in land allotted to UAE’s Lulu Group
- National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation submitted the details of the proposals to the chief minister stating that the commercial and residential complexes would fetch revenue of at least ₹1,450 crore net income to the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Read full text of Twitter's statement on govt order to block more accounts
- Twitter, asked by govt to block more accounts, says open exchange of information has a positive global impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says Cong's 'Join Social Media' campaign will counter online hate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur village bags ₹10 lakh reward for voluntarily destroying poppy plants
- The cash reward was given to Peh (Paoyi) village authority for voluntarily destroying poppy plants grown in their village as part of the state government’s ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab is defending & supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari, UP govt tells SC
- Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy that trial in several cases of heinous offences involving Ansari, a BSP MLA from Mau constituency, is held up in the state and Punjab government is “supporting a gangster”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Kerala CM urges PM to reconsider ESZ notification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 including 9 cops injured as mob attacks police station in Assam
- The violence erupted after the police brought the leader of a group which was creating a ruckus at a cultural function after getting drunk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on ESZ notification, shutdown halts life in Wayanad
- Life came to a standstill in the district as shops, business establishments and offices remained closed and vehicles kept off the roads. The UDF said it will strengthen the stir if the draft notification was not withdrawn immediately.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox