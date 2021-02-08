IND USA
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(ANI)
News updates from HT: Kerala CM urges PM to rethink ESZ notification as shutdown halts Wayanad and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:51 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Kerala CM urges PM to reconsider ESZ notification as shutdown halts Wayanad

The shutdown called by the Congress-led United Democratic Front against the Union Environment Ministry’s draft notification on the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) crippled normal life in Wayanad (north Kerala) district on Monday even as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan rushed a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to reconsider the draft. Read more

'Country doesn't run on trust': Rakesh Tikait on PM's 'MSP will stay' promise

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday reiterated that a law is needed on minimum support price (MSP) for crops, dismissing the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament earlier. Read more

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes PM Modi’s assurance on MSP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday welcomed the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the Rajya Sabha that the system of MSPs (minimum support price) will not be tinkered with while bringing in agriculture reforms. Read more

Indian minister’s remarks on transgressing LAC ‘unwitting confession’: China

Indian minister VK Singh’s statement that India has transgressed the Line of Actual (LAC) more times than China is an “unwitting confession”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. Read more

'A bit sore': Ishant gives update on his fitness after return from injury

India pacer Ishant Sharma had to miss out on the Australia tour as he was rehabilitating from the side strain that had ruled him out of the Indian Premier League midway into the season. Read more

Marrying Salman was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16

Former actor Somy Ali, who in her short career in Bollywood worked with the likes of Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty, has said that the only reason she came to India was to marry Salman Khan. Read more

Couple carries lost doggo for 10 km, reunites her with owners. Video is heart-melting

Heart-melting, tear-jerking and wholesome- these are the few adjectives to describe the wonderful rescue story shared by Twitter user Joy. The video shared in the post features the rescue story of a doggo that got lost in the Wicklow mountains in Ireland. After watching the clip you may find yourself reaching for some tissues. Read more

Watch: Snake inside petrol pump pipe, captured on camera

A snake was captured on camera in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. The reptile, reportedly a cobra, got stuck inside a pipe at a petrol pump. It was subsequently rescued and released into the wild, as per reports. Watch here

rakesh tikait nitish kumar news china india vs england cm pinarayi vijayan narendra modi
Jolly Joseph was arrested with three others for allegedly killing six of her family members by giving them cyanide-laced food.
india news

Supreme Court stays release of Kerala cyanide killer Jolly Joseph

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:54 PM IST
The Kerala high court had granted her bail in August last year, but the Kerala government moved Supreme Court against the order.
A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers REUTERS(REUTERS)
A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers REUTERS(REUTERS)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered in Tapovan so far, says DGP

ANI, Chamoli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:46 PM IST
  • "Final number of dead body recovered in Tapovan till 8 p.m. on 8th February is 26. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on," the DGP Ashok Kumar tweeted.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra. (ANI)
TMC MP Mahua Moitra. (ANI)
india news

India facing an undeclared emergency, alleges TMC MP Mahua Moitra

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Slamming the Centre over he CAA, she said, "The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in 2019 in this House on the pretext of granting citizenship to persecuted Hindus and other minorities in neighbouring countries."
Making his first significant move to emerge as a threat to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the polls due in March-April, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited Furfura Sharif on January 3 and held talks with Siddiqui for two hours. (PTI PHOTO).
Making his first significant move to emerge as a threat to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the polls due in March-April, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited Furfura Sharif on January 3 and held talks with Siddiqui for two hours. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Cong, CPI(M) tell Owaisi’s Bengal ally to dump AIMIM before seat-sharing talks

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Siddiqui, who has accused the TMC of not doing enough for the minority community and using it as a vote bank instead, launched the Indian Secular Front (ISF) on January 21 and offered the Congress and the Left parties to become its ally and share seats.
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
india news

Sasikala ready to disrupt political equations, says party 'must work in unity'

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:47 PM IST
  • Sasikala left Bengaluru on Monday morning and received a rousing reception along the road route before she reached Chennai.
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
india news

Asked by govt to block 1,178 accounts, Twitter says tweets must continue to flow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:27 PM IST
The fresh directions from the Centre have been issued under the Section 69 (A) of the IT Act that allows the government to take action against posts and accounts that may pose a threat to public order.
Police said the victim died due to injuries sustained in the attack by villagers.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Police said the victim died due to injuries sustained in the attack by villagers.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

Man lynched by villagers in Assam over alleged illicit affair; 6 detained

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Police have detained six people including the son of the woman with whom the victim was allegedly in a relationship
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held by Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Amaravati on Monday. (ANI FILE PHOTO).
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held by Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Amaravati on Monday. (ANI FILE PHOTO).
india news

Jagan plans commercial, residential hubs in land allotted to UAE’s Lulu Group

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation submitted the details of the proposals to the chief minister stating that the commercial and residential complexes would fetch revenue of at least 1,450 crore net income to the government.
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, US. (REUTERS)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, US. (REUTERS)
india news

Read full text of Twitter's statement on govt order to block more accounts

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Twitter, asked by govt to block more accounts, says open exchange of information has a positive global impact
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the opposition party meeting at Parliament in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the opposition party meeting at Parliament in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi says Cong's 'Join Social Media' campaign will counter online hate

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:17 PM IST
The country needs non-violent warriors to fight for truth, compassion and harmony, Gandhi said in a video message that was streamed at the launch of the campaign.
Local MLA Khasim Vashum, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and DGP LM Khaute were also present at the gathering along with Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur)
Local MLA Khasim Vashum, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and DGP LM Khaute were also present at the gathering along with Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur)
india news

Manipur village bags 10 lakh reward for voluntarily destroying poppy plants

By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • The cash reward was given to Peh (Paoyi) village authority for voluntarily destroying poppy plants grown in their village as part of the state government’s ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.
Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab since January 2019. (Photo HT)
Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab since January 2019. (Photo HT)
india news

Punjab is defending & supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari, UP govt tells SC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:01 PM IST
  • Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy that trial in several cases of heinous offences involving Ansari, a BSP MLA from Mau constituency, is held up in the state and Punjab government is “supporting a gangster”.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(ANI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(ANI)
india news

Six of the inured policemen are still in hospital after the midnight attack by a mob.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Six of the inured policemen are still in hospital after the midnight attack by a mob.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

11 including 9 cops injured as mob attacks police station in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • The violence erupted after the police brought the leader of a group which was creating a ruckus at a cultural function after getting drunk.
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. (HT PHOTO)
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on ESZ notification, shutdown halts life in Wayanad

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Life came to a standstill in the district as shops, business establishments and offices remained closed and vehicles kept off the roads. The UDF said it will strengthen the stir if the draft notification was not withdrawn immediately.
READ FULL STORY
Close
