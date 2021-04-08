News updates from HT: Key Delhi borders remain shut due to farmers' protest

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders continue to be blocked on Thursday by farmers who have been demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws for last four months. Read more

Maharashtra Covid vaccine shortage: Pune, Panvel stop drive, Centre dismisses claim

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Maharashtra has issued an official notice saying the drive is being halted for the time being because of unavailability of vaccines. Read more

Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 59,907 new Covid-19 cases

The state’s total tally stood at 3,173,261 and death toll 56,652. The number of active cases also crossed the 500,000-mark with 501,559 active infections. Read more

Rahul Dravid's guide for haters to enjoy the IPL

Who better to deep dive and demystify the IPL for boomers than Rahul Dravid, former captain of India and Rajasthan Royals, coach of India-A and India U19? Read more

Varun Dhawan posts new flow workout video, Aparshakti and Dia Mirza say it's aag

Varun Dhawan recently posted a new fitness video of himself in which the actor can be seen doing some extremely difficult flow exercises with the utmost ease. Read more

Dia Mirza celebrates birthday of stepdaughter Samaira with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his ex-wife Sunaina

Dia Mirza celebrated the 12th birthday of her stepdaughter Samaira recently. The birthday girl's mom Sunaina has shared a video from the love-filled bash. Read more

EAM Jaishankar, Bahraini counterpart hold 3rd High Joint Commission meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Bahraini counterpart at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Wednesday. Watch