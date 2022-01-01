News updates from HT: Landslide occurs in mining quarry at Haryana's Bhiwani and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Landslide in mining quarry in Haryana's Bhiwani; 2 injured, several missing

Two people are injured and several others are missing after a landslide in a mining zone in Haryana's Bhiwani, news agency ANI reported.

PM Modi to release 10th installment of PM-KISAN today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday release the 10th installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Living longer and disease-free: Teenager's book delves into research about increasing lifespan

The fear of losing your parents and seeing them suffer from age-related ailments is unbearable for all of us. But very few would go to the extent of trying to change the course of nature.

Harry Potter reunion: When director Alfonso Cuaron assigned the cast homework and Emma Watson outshone Daniel Radcliffe

When the Harry Potter films began filming, the three main cast members - Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint - were pre-teens. So, it's no wonder that some of the early directors in the franchise treated them like kids.

'I went to the loo. These 2 boys were having a chat': Shastri recalls Pant and Gill's conversation during Gabba 'heist'

India's three wicket-win against Australia at The Gabba in January of 2021 will go down as arguably their greatest Test victory of all time.

Apple Days sale live! iPhone 13 price drop revealed at Vijay Sales- Best ever discounts

As New Year is here, people make various resolutions, celebrate with friends and family and even gift them something to make the occasion special. And what else can be a better gifting idea than a brand new iPhone 13, especially as you can get it with a major price cut along with other discount offers?