News updates from HT: Manipur issues order to turn away refugees from Myanmar, say reports, and all the latest news

Manipur issues order to 'politely turn away' refugees from Myanmar: Reports

Amid an ongoing security crackdown in Myanmar, the government in Manipur, which flanks the neighbouring country, has reportedly instructed its border districts to neither open any relief camps nor provide food and shelter to potential refugees. Read more

‘What about UP?’: Mamata responds to Shah on death of BJP worker's mother

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday responded to Union home minister Amit Shah’s tweet condoling the death of an 85-year-old woman, pointing towards crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, where Shah’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power. Read more

Delhi records highest maximum temperature of season, heatwave in several states

Delhi on Monday reported the highest maximum temperature of this season. With mercury at 37.3 degrees Celsius, the Vice President meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather Mahesh Palawat said that it may cross 38 degrees Celsius. Read more

A statement by Nike, H&M on Uighurs. One year later, a backlash by Beijing

Retail giants Nike and H&M have faced severe backlash in China over the past week after they expressed their concerns over human rights violations against Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region. At least 40 high profile Chinese celebrities cancelled their contracts with the two brands and they were removed from the listings on Chinese e-commerce platforms overnight. Read more

'They eye sixes instead of worrying about getting out': Ramiz Raja on India's young brigade

Ramiz Raja continues to shower appreciation on the youngsters of Team India. In his previous videos uploaded on his YouTube channel "Ramiz Speaks", Ramiz has spoken very highly of the present Indian team. Read more

Amole Gupte opens up about feud with Aamir Khan, says people tried to dissuade him from taking on the 'Goliath'

Amole Gupte, on being asked about his infamous fallout with Aamir Khan during the release of Taare Zameen Par, said that ‘there is always a sunrise after a sunset’. Amole was the original director of the film but Aamir took over from him midway due to creative differences. Aamir was credited as the director, while Amole had to settle for writer and creative director. Read more

Holi 2021: Netizens paint Twitter with hilarious memes. Seen them yet?

The joyous festival of Holi is the time when people splash each other with colours and indulge themselves in tasty treats and sweets. From being equipped with pichkaaris and water balloons, Holi has always been a time for celebration for many. See here

