News updates from HT: Mumbai police commissioner rubbishes malafide allegations and all the latest news
Mumbai police commissioner rubbishes malafide allegations
Allegations of malafides against him and his force’s investigation into the television rating point (TRP) fraud are baseless and false, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has said in an affidavit filed in the Bombay high court. Read more
Year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic
A year after the country’s first Covid-19 case was detected in Thrissur on Jan 30 last year, Kerala continues to be in the throes of the pandemic, registering record highest active cases and test positivity rate (TPR). As on Friday, the state’s active case load is 72, 238 with a TPR of 10.66. Not just that, at least 44% of the country’s all new cases are from the southern state. Read more
Cinema hall, ATM, voter card: List of new rules coming to effect from February 1
On February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021, which is likely to bring about some changes in prices of commodities. Apart from that, some new rules are coming into effect from February 1 as part of the ongoing unlocking process amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US, India condemns 'malicious' act
A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in the City of Davis in Northern California. The Indian government has condemned the incident and said that the embassy of India in Washington DC has taken up the matter with the US Department of State. Read more
'If you have a coach who shouts, there's fear of failure': Upton on how Dravid’s calm influence helped Indian youngsters
Although Rahul Dravid had modestly refused to take credit for the success of India’s youngsters on the tour of Australia, there are sections that praise the former India batsman’s contribution in shaping these same youngsters. The latest to join the bandwagon is Paddy Upton, who feels Dravid has allowed the youngsters to thrive through his calmness. Read more
Abhinav gets support on Twitter as users slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour: 'If this is entertainment then what is torture?'
Bigg Boss 14 has been making headlines for a fresh controversy after Rakhi Sawant pulled fellow contestant Abhinav Shukla's drawstring on national television. Now, Twitter is up in arms accusing Rakhi of obscene behaviour. In a new promo, Salman Khan too was seen calling Rakhi an 'entertainer' and ignoring Abhinav's point of view. Read more
This nebula in the constellation Scorpius is helping form the next generation of stars. Here’s how
"For my part, I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream," is a quote credited to the great artist Vincent Van Gogh. If that sentiment deeply resonates with you and you genuinely believes that a starry sky may be one of the most beautiful things an individual has a chance to experience, then here is a post by NASA you must check out. Read more
Watch: Blast in Delhi: Israel envoy says diplomats safe, Jaiskankar assures security
Israel ambassador to India Ron Malka informed that their diplomats and employees are safe. Malka's statement came following a low-intensity blast near Israel embassy in New Delhi. Watch here
Maoists kill 2 civilians in Odisha, accusing them of being police informers
- The Maoists left a handwritten note accusing the two of providing information to police about five of their colleagues, who were killed in police firing last year.
Russia to resume issuing visas to all categories of Indian citizens
- On Thursday, the Indian government extended the ban on international commercial flights till February 28.
‘Restore internet or face more protests’: Farm union to government
India condemns vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in California
- The Indian embassy in Washington took up the issue with the US state department and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
29 years of India-Israel relations: Some key points
Year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic
- For almost two months after the outbreak, Kerala managed to restrict the spread of the disease. But in March, things took a dramatic turn after an Italy-returned family hid their travel history and interacted with many in Pathanamthitta.
Delhi blast could be a 'terror attack': Israeli ambassador to India
Cinema hall, ATM, voter card: List of new rules coming to effect from February 1
Court frames charges against Yasin Malik, nine others in 1989 kidnapping case
- According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has probed the case, the accused kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed to get five terrorists released. It has said Malik plotted and executed the kidnapping with the help of his associates. Rubaiya Sayeed was released on December 13, 1989.
No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions
TRP case approver claims ED made him record false statement under duress
- The plea filed by Umesh Chandrakant Mishra claims that his statement, recorded before the metropolitan magistrate, is the only true statement.
Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal
