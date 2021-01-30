IND USA
The affidavit was filed in response to the allegations by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and the channel’s editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, in their petitions seeking quashing of the first information report registered against them in the case.(HT PHOTO)
News updates from HT: Mumbai police commissioner rubbishes malafide allegations and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai police commissioner rubbishes malafide allegations

Allegations of malafides against him and his force’s investigation into the television rating point (TRP) fraud are baseless and false, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has said in an affidavit filed in the Bombay high court. Read more

Year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic

A year after the country’s first Covid-19 case was detected in Thrissur on Jan 30 last year, Kerala continues to be in the throes of the pandemic, registering record highest active cases and test positivity rate (TPR). As on Friday, the state’s active case load is 72, 238 with a TPR of 10.66. Not just that, at least 44% of the country’s all new cases are from the southern state. Read more

Cinema hall, ATM, voter card: List of new rules coming to effect from February 1

On February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021, which is likely to bring about some changes in prices of commodities. Apart from that, some new rules are coming into effect from February 1 as part of the ongoing unlocking process amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US, India condemns 'malicious' act

A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in the City of Davis in Northern California. The Indian government has condemned the incident and said that the embassy of India in Washington DC has taken up the matter with the US Department of State. Read more

'If you have a coach who shouts, there's fear of failure': Upton on how Dravid’s calm influence helped Indian youngsters

Although Rahul Dravid had modestly refused to take credit for the success of India’s youngsters on the tour of Australia, there are sections that praise the former India batsman’s contribution in shaping these same youngsters. The latest to join the bandwagon is Paddy Upton, who feels Dravid has allowed the youngsters to thrive through his calmness. Read more

Abhinav gets support on Twitter as users slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour: 'If this is entertainment then what is torture?'

Bigg Boss 14 has been making headlines for a fresh controversy after Rakhi Sawant pulled fellow contestant Abhinav Shukla's drawstring on national television. Now, Twitter is up in arms accusing Rakhi of obscene behaviour. In a new promo, Salman Khan too was seen calling Rakhi an 'entertainer' and ignoring Abhinav's point of view. Read more

This nebula in the constellation Scorpius is helping form the next generation of stars. Here’s how

"For my part, I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream," is a quote credited to the great artist Vincent Van Gogh. If that sentiment deeply resonates with you and you genuinely believes that a starry sky may be one of the most beautiful things an individual has a chance to experience, then here is a post by NASA you must check out. Read more

Watch: Blast in Delhi: Israel envoy says diplomats safe, Jaiskankar assures security

Israel ambassador to India Ron Malka informed that their diplomats and employees are safe. Malka's statement came following a low-intensity blast near Israel embassy in New Delhi. Watch here

eam s jaishankar covid-19 kerala mahatma gandhi rahul dravid mumbai police trp case
The son of sarpanch of Bhandarangi gram panchayat is one of the deceased(FILE PHOTO/Representational use)
Maoists kill 2 civilians in Odisha, accusing them of being police informers

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • The Maoists left a handwritten note accusing the two of providing information to police about five of their colleagues, who were killed in police firing last year.
The affidavit was filed in response to the allegations by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and the channel’s editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, in their petitions seeking quashing of the first information report registered against them in the case.(HT PHOTO)
News updates from HT: Mumbai police commissioner rubbishes malafide allegations

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Russian government issued a directive on January 25 to restore international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states.(REUTERS/Representational)
Russia to resume issuing visas to all categories of Indian citizens

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • On Thursday, the Indian government extended the ban on international commercial flights till February 28.
The suspension orders were first issued by the Centre for five border points in Delhi after violence broke out during the Republic Day tractor rally.(PTI Photo)
‘Restore internet or face more protests’: Farm union to government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:44 PM IST
“We demand the restoration of internet services in areas where agitation is going on. Otherwise, we will hold a demonstration against it in the country,” Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshal Pal said while speaking to reporters on Friday.
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by protesters.(Twitter/ANI)
India condemns vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in California

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • The Indian embassy in Washington took up the issue with the US state department and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
Delhi Police after explosion near the Israeli embassy.
29 years of India-Israel relations: Some key points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:22 PM IST
The blast outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi on Friday evening took place on a day diplomatic ties between the two countries completed 29 years.
Kerala’s Covid-19 numbers rose sharply since people began returning to the state.(ANI)
Year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • For almost two months after the outbreak, Kerala managed to restrict the spread of the disease. But in March, things took a dramatic turn after an Italy-returned family hid their travel history and interacted with many in Pathanamthitta.
A low-intensity explosion happened near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. The nature of the explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported. (ANI Photo)
Delhi blast could be a 'terror attack': Israeli ambassador to India

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Investigators have recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site, according to sources.
Cinema halls have been allowed to increase their capacity from February 1.(Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
Cinema hall, ATM, voter card: List of new rules coming to effect from February 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Several states, including Gujarat, Karnataka will reopen schools from February 1.
The TADA court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against Yasin Malik and seven others allegedly involved in the killing of four IAF personnel in Kashmir in 1990.(PTI photo)
Court frames charges against Yasin Malik, nine others in 1989 kidnapping case

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:07 PM IST
  • According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has probed the case, the accused kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed to get five terrorists released. It has said Malik plotted and executed the kidnapping with the help of his associates. Rubaiya Sayeed was released on December 13, 1989.
A member of medical staff sorts and prepares viral transport medium (VTM) kits containing swabs for Covid-19 testing.(Bloomberg)
No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI, Arunachal Pradessh, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.58%, while the positivity stands at 0.07% and the fatality rate at 0.33%.
This is Nadda's second visit to the state this month. He had visited Tamil Nadu on January 14.(ANI Photo)
BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple

ANI, Madurai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:57 AM IST
BJP spokesperson and program media coordinator Gopal Krishna Agrawal Party had earlier said that Nadda will review the party's poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
New Delhi: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi relocated in between Gate No 2 and 3 of Parliament House for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000192A)(PTI)
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:42 AM IST
On Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister recalled the heroic sacrifices of all those who devoted themselves towards India's freedom on Shaheed Diwas.
Mishra has filed an intervention plea before the Bombay high court.(HT Photo)
TRP case approver claims ED made him record false statement under duress

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • The plea filed by Umesh Chandrakant Mishra claims that his statement, recorded before the metropolitan magistrate, is the only true statement.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died on November 25, 2020 due to multiple organ failure at Medanta Hospital at Gurugram. He was suffering from complications due to Covid-19. He was 71.
Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Faisal, who is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and the Doon School, is an entrepreneur with a focus on big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things and Blockchain.
