News updates from HT: NE states contributed 76% to India's tree cover loss in last 20 years and all the latest news

‘NE states accounted for 76% of India’s tree cover loss in past 20 years’: Study

India lost nearly 2 million hectares (Mha) of tree cover between 2001 and 2020, an overall decrease of nearly 5% tree cover since 2000. Seven states in the northeast accounted for three-fourth of that loss, a study showed. Read more

All three accused in Singhu border killing sent to six-day police custody

All three accused in the Singhu border murder case – Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh – were on Sunday sent to a 6-day police custody after being produced before a local court earlier in the day. Read more

David Amess killing: Priti Patel considering measures to boost security of lawmakers

Priti Patel, the UK's home secretary, is likely to introduce additional measures for the security of British parliamentarians following Friday's fatal stabbing of Conservative MP David Amess in his constituency of Southend West. Read more

'Don’t think PAK will pose much of a challenge': Agarkar says IND has upper hand but shouldn't take 'neighbours lightly'

The highly-awaited and highly-anticipated India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash is still a week away but the buzz surrounding the match has been in existence ever since the schedule was announced. Read more

Joe Russo shares details about Priyanka Chopra's Citadel, Indian sister-series by Raj and DK

Joe Russo, one half of the director-producer duo Russo Brothers, has divulged new details about their upcoming Amazon Prime series, Citadel. The spy series will star Priyanka Chopra in the lead with Game of Thrones' Richard Madden. Read more

Delhi govt launches massive drive to mandate PUC certificate ahead of winters

The Delhi Transport department has launched a massive enforcement drive against those vehicles which do not have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, as per a notice issued by the Pollution Control Division of the department. Read more

Aditi Rao Hydari, in a ₹52K kurta-gharara set, is slaying ethnic fashion goals

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram profile is replete with cues on ethnic fashion. The actor is busy with the promotional activities of her recently-released film Maha Samudram, and the attires adorned by her are making their way on social media – of course we are drooling. Read more