News updates from HT: New Uttarakhand CM to review predecessor's decisions and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New Uttarakhand CM to review some big decisions taken by Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat has decided to review and possibly reverse some major decisions taken by his predecessor, Trivendra Singh Rawat’s government. Read more

Amitav Ghosh on the astonishing vitality of the Sunderbans

Amitav Ghosh, as he delves into the vivid and elegiac landscape of the famed Sunderbans, does not shy way from letting the reader know what he’s offering here is a cautionary tale. Read more

BJP announces names for 125 seats in Kerala; Sreedharan to contest from Palakkad

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections and said that the party will contest from 115 seats out of the 140 seats. Read more

Hero launches BS 6 version of XPulse 200T motorcycle in India at ₹1.13 lakh

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has launched the BS6 version of its Xpulse 200T motorcycle in India. The new Hero XPulse 200T BS6 is priced at ₹1,12,800 ex-showroom in Delhi. Read more

Aditya Tare, Prithvi Shaw lead Mumbai to their fourth Vijay Hazare title

Aditya Tare slammed his maiden List A hundred after captain Prithvi Shaw’s blazing fifty as Mumbai beat Uttar Pradesh by six wickets to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday in New Delhi. This is Mumbai's fourth Vijay Hazare title. Read more

Shanaya Kapoor's little black dress worth ₹6k is Gen Z approved style

The younger Kapoor sisters are taking the fashion sphere by a storm. Khushi and her cousin Shanaya Kapoor have become the face of Gen Z style and they make headlines whenever they share new images on social media. Read more

Govinda says Krushna Abhishek is 'spoiling' his image: 'I really don't know who is making him do it'

Actor Govinda has said that someone is instigating his nephew, Krushna Abhishek, into speaking against him. Krushna and Govinda have been engaged in a feud for quite some time, with both of them refusing to share the stage with each other on The Kapil Sharma Show. Read more

Story of a Bhubaneswar auto driver’s honesty is tugging at people’s heartstrings

Jagannatha Patra, an auto driver with Ola Cabs, is the Internet’s newest hero whom people can’t stop praising. Patra’s story was shared by Twitter user Susanta Sahoo, who, through a thread narrated his experience involving Patra, a missing wallet and a phone. Read more

Watch: Mamata Banerjee holds roadshow in wheelchair days after injury



