News updates from HT: Partly cloudy sky with a chance of thunder in Delhi and all the latest news

Partly cloudy sky with a chance of thunder, lightning in Delhi today

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with the possibility of thunder and lightning, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

‘Migration pact will help return illegal settlers, offenders’: UK home secretary Priti Patel

The new India-UK migration and mobility partnership and a proposed British law on migration will facilitate the movement of Indian professionals and simultaneously streamline the process of returning illegal migrants and offenders, British home secretary Priti Patel said on Monday.

China's population grew only 5% over past decade to pass 1.4 billion, shows census data

China's population has grown more than five percent over the past decade to pass 1.4 billion people, Beijing said Tuesday, as it unveiled its census results. China's birthrate has been in steady decline since 2017, despite Beijing's relaxation of the decades-old "one-child policy" in order to try and avert a looming demographic crisis.

WATCH: Huge crowd in UP's Badaun for religious leader's funeral amid Covid

A massive crowd was seen in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun amid the Covid wave and curfew. A huge crowd descended on the streets for a funeral procession of a local religious leader.

‘Fairness of selection; only the best gets picked’: Sourav Ganguly on India’s recent success in international cricket

Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team has emerged as the cricketing powerhouse in recent times. Ever since international cricket resumed after the Covid-19 halt, Team India has been showcasing its excellence in both home and overseas conditions.

Nikki Tamboli deletes emotional note on brother’s death, shares new post: ‘A million words would not bring you back’

Bigg Boss 14 finalist and actor Nikki Tamboli deleted an Instagram post in which she talked about how she is unable to cope with her brother's death. On Monday, she had shared an emotional note, admitting that she cries herself to sleep almost every night.

Priyanka Chopra is magic in white off-shoulder top, jeans and red lipstick

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon. From being an acclaimed actor, a singer, a fashionista, and the owner of a haircare line, the stunner has a lot of feathers on her cap. She recently added another one. The fashionista became the face of a makeup brand.