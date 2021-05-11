Priyanka Chopra is magic in white off-shoulder top, jeans and red lipstick

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon. From being an acclaimed actor, a singer, a fashionista and the owner of a haircare line, the stunner has a lot of feathers on her cap. She recently added another one. The fashionista became the face of a makeup brand. Priyanka announced that she is now the global brand ambassador of the brand by sharing a sultry image of herself on social media which left her fans amazed.

Priyanka has a way with white outfits. From her wedding dress to walking down the Cannes red carpet in 2019 and attending the Grammys with husband Nick Jonas in 2020, the actor has always managed to own the night while wearing a white ensemble and her latest pic is also nothing short of glamorous. The image that we are talking about shows the actor wearing an all-white look which included an off-shoulder full-sleeved top. She teamed it with a pair of white jeans.

Priyanka accessorised the look with just her wedding ring and let her outfit shine. Maintaining the all-white vibe, the actor even went with white nail paint and we appreciate her commitment. For her glam, The Sky Is Pink actor took the sexy route and was seen with a subtle shimmery eyeshadow which was teamed with mascara laden lashes, some bronzer, cherry coloured lipstick and lots of highlighter. She topped it off by leaving her slightly wavy side-parted hair down and added a sensual touch to the ensemble.

What do you think about this outfit? Check out some of the other times that Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a white ensemble and made our hearts skip a beat:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her film Matrix 4 in which she will be sharing screen space with Keanu Reeves. She will also be seen in Text For You. The actor is currently shooting for her web series Citadel in London.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



