News updates from HT: Peace and Harmony Committee can issue summons, SC tells Facebook and all the latest news

‘Peace and Harmony Committee can summon FB but not recommend prosecution’: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Facebook India vice president Ajit Mohan challenging the summons issued to the company by the Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in connection with the Delhi riots in February last year. Read more.

Indians can travel to these countries starting next week. Check details here

Many countries have reopened their borders for Indian tourists embarking on non-essential travel at a time when India’s weekly coronavirus (Covid-19) positivity rate declined to 2.37%, and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.42% – less than 3% -- for the 17th consecutive day. Read more.

Known to keep a low profile, Narayanaswamy gets a place in Union Cabinet

A Narayanaswamy, 62, a first-time Member of Parliament from Karnataka’s Chitradurga who was inducted into the Union council of ministers on Wednesday, hit the headlines in May 2019 when he was denied entry into a village in Tumakuru as he is a Dalit. He wanted to visit the village to highlight the poor condition of the schools in the region and encourage works under Corporate Social Responsibility there. Read more.

Pratima Bhowmik is first Tripura resident to become Union minister

Pratima Bhowmik, 52, is the first resident of Tripura to become a Union minister. She is among the senior-most leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. A science graduate, Bhowmik joined the party in 1991 and has since held organisational positions in the state. She unsuccessfully contested assembly elections twice against Tripura’s longest-serving chief minister Manik Sarkar in 1998 and 2018. She became the first-term Member of Parliament from Tripura in 2019. Read more.

Newly-inducted ministers promise to work as per PM Modi’s vision

The ministers, who took charge on Thursday after the biggest reshuffle in Narendra Modi’s Union council of ministers a day earlier, promised to work as per the Prime Minister’s vision for the country. Read more.

Kumar Sangakkara's epic reply to ICC's tweet on MS Dhoni wins hearts

From one wicket-keeper to another. From one captain to another. From one champion to another, Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara won the internet over with his epic reply to a tweet posted by the ICC on MS Dhoni. Read more.

Nagpur Police posts advisory with Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa twist. Seen pics yet?

Wearing mask, using sanitizer and most importantly, taking vaccine have turned into essential preventative measures that everyone should follow. Often different authorities, including police departments, take to social media platforms to highlight the importance of following these safety norms. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a post by Nagpur Police. What has left people intrigued is how they gave a twist to the iconic Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo Da Vinci to spread the message. Read more.

Amy Jackson shares throwback pic of Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor, calls her a 'queen'

Amy Jackson has shared a throwback picture of her 'forever favourite', Aishwarya Rai. Amy reposted a picture of Aishwarya, clicked soon after she was crowned Miss World in 1994. Read more.

Karishma Tanna’s animal flow workout at gym will pump up your exercise energies

In an effort to improve strength, power, flexibility and mobility, Naagin-star Karishma Tanna was seen evoking a sense of fun and creativity to mundane workout session as she performed animal flow at the gym with her trainer, Pawan Jatwa. Making workout look all fun and play, Karishma pumped up our drooping energies as she sweat it out in the gym with animal flow exercises and that is all the fitness motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week. Read more.

Mercedes builds on its lead, delivers 4,857 cars in India in first half of 2021

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday reported a strong end to the first half of 2021, a period in which it delivered 4,857 new vehicles in the country. This is a growth of 65% over the same time period of 2020 even if it is important to note that Covid-19 pandemic had varying effects on the auto market in both of these time periods. Read more.