Former PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi. ((HT archive))
News updates from HT: Petition filed to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 09:08 PM IST

Karnataka residents petition govt for renaming Rajiv Gandhi National Park

The petition has garnered over 8,000 signatures on Change.org in a very short span of time. The campaigners said, “All deserving citizens should be recognised, not just a few dynastic people.” Read more here.

‘Dear Vamika’ gets a shout-out as Anushka Sharma takes fans inside hotel room in London

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her hotel room in London. She is there with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. Read more here.

India vs England: 'Since that series mindset has changed drastically': Inzamam on recent turning point in Indian cricket

India vs England: While speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq quipped that the mindset of the Indian players has changed for the better since their series win in Australia. Read more here.

Parents’ consent, staggered time among SOPs for students visiting Delhi schools

The Delhi government on Sunday allowed these students to visit schools for admission and board examination related activities. Read more here.

HT Opinion: A Taliban takeover will hurt Pakistan

Pakistan’s spite for Afghanistan and paranoia about India cloud its judgment. Terror groups have most to gain. Read more here.



