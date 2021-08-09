Parents’ consent, staggered time among SOPs for students visiting Delhi schools

The Delhi government on Monday issued guidelines and Covid-19 protocol to be followed by students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 and schools, including health and safety norms and staggered timing, as they can now go to schools. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday allowed these students to visit schools for admission and board examination related activities. “Students of class 10 to 12 are permitted to visit their schools for admission related work including counselling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams,” DDMA said in its order on Sunday.

Students in Delhi will have to get parents’ consent in writing, not share books and stationery and authorities will have to ensure sanitisation of schools and conduct thermal scanning, according to the guidelines issued by the directorate of education.

"A written consent is to be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to visit the school. In case going to school for health services related matter, the child should be accompanied by parents or guardian,” the directorate of education said in an order. "Online classes and digital distance learning shall continue and those students who wish to continue their studies through online classes shall be allowed to do so," it also said.

Heads of school will have to make specific schedules according to the capacity of the classrooms and labs while following Covid-appropriate behaviour. "All required measures and precautions like social distancing, wearing face mask etc need to be observed by everyone at all times. Students may be guided not to share books, copies and stationery items etc," the department added.

The department has directed that there will be thermal scanning of all staff and students before they enter the school premises and anyone having a cold, cough, fever or flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to attend the school.

"Proper sanitisation of school premises, including frequent sanitisation of common areas like washrooms etc, shall be ensured. The head of schools should ensure that all the teachers and staff are vaccinated on priority," it said.

Last month, the government said that auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can be used for training and meeting purposes with 50 per cent occupancy.

Delhi schools and colleges have remained shut since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Offline classes for students in Classes 9 to 12 resumed briefly in the Capital between January and February but were once again suspended because of the fourth wave of the pandemic.