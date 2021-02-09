News updates from HT: PM Modi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani virtual meet today and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Modi-Ghani virtual meet today: India, Afghanistan to sign pact on new dam
India and Afghanistan are expected to sign an agreement on a new dam to supply drinking water to Kabul during a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday. Read more
ECI booth app may be introduced in West Bengal assembly polls
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to introduce a booth application for the forthcoming assembly polls in West Bengal. Read more
VVS Laxman explains how Jason Gillespie helped Ishant Sharma become more lethal
Ishant Sharma became the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to pick up 300 Test wickets for India. Read more
Eijaz Khan says if all goes well, he will marry Pavitra Punia this year
Bigg Boss house is the strangest of places to find love-- the constant fighting makes it not the most fertile soil for love to blosson. But former contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia know otherwise. Read more
Yamaha FZ Series updated, now lighter, flashier and with connected tech
Yamaha has given its FZ series a string of key updates with a focus on attracting more prospective customers who are looking at attractive bikes with lighter weight and more connected technology. Read more
Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani
Looking for what to wear on Valentine's Day? Well, a little black dress is always a good option. It is not just us, but Disha Patani also thinks so and her latest image is testimony to our statement. Read more
Chocolate Day 2021: Rib-tickling memes flood Twitter. Seen them yet?
Now that Rose Day and Propose Day have passed, it is time for the sweetest day of the week- Chocolate Day. Read more
PM Modi tears up during farewell speech to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an emotional farewell to Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad who retires on 15th of February. Watch here
Overall Covid-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers over 25 per cent
AMMK leader gets notice on MGR's foster children's plea after Sasikala's return
- MGR's foster children Geetha Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan said that police did not take action against the unauthorised construction and that Murugan and his accomplices had threatened them not to remove the structure
Uttarakhand flash flood: Toll rises to 31 after 5 bodies recovered, says report
JD(S) leader elected chairperson of Karnataka legislative council
Central agencies and state monitoring situation in Uttarakhand: Amit Shah
Govt orders 10 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute
In his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad refers to Pakistan
Misinformation may hit vaccination drive: Study
Supreme Court stays arrest of Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists
Japanese PM Suga and Abe to be invited for launch of Kashi convention centre
- PM Narendra Modi and the then Japanese PM Abe conceived the centre during their visit to the holy city in December 2015
Army trains two dogs to sniff out Covid-19 on the basis of urine, sweat samples
SC grants protection to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in alleged hate speech cases
A salute, effusive praise in PM's emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad
