News updates from HT: PM Modi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani virtual meet today and all the latest news

Modi-Ghani virtual meet today: India, Afghanistan to sign pact on new dam

India and Afghanistan are expected to sign an agreement on a new dam to supply drinking water to Kabul during a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday. Read more

ECI booth app may be introduced in West Bengal assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to introduce a booth application for the forthcoming assembly polls in West Bengal. Read more

VVS Laxman explains how Jason Gillespie helped Ishant Sharma become more lethal

Ishant Sharma became the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to pick up 300 Test wickets for India. Read more

Eijaz Khan says if all goes well, he will marry Pavitra Punia this year

Bigg Boss house is the strangest of places to find love-- the constant fighting makes it not the most fertile soil for love to blosson. But former contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia know otherwise. Read more

Yamaha FZ Series updated, now lighter, flashier and with connected tech

Yamaha has given its FZ series a string of key updates with a focus on attracting more prospective customers who are looking at attractive bikes with lighter weight and more connected technology. Read more

Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani

Looking for what to wear on Valentine's Day? Well, a little black dress is always a good option. It is not just us, but Disha Patani also thinks so and her latest image is testimony to our statement. Read more

Chocolate Day 2021: Rib-tickling memes flood Twitter. Seen them yet?

Now that Rose Day and Propose Day have passed, it is time for the sweetest day of the week- Chocolate Day. Read more

PM Modi tears up during farewell speech to Ghulam Nabi Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an emotional farewell to Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad who retires on 15th of February. Watch here



