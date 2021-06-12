News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi likely to expand cabinet ahead of next session and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to complete reviews of ministries soon, may expand cabinet before Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to expand his cabinet by the end of this month or early next month, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Live Hindustan reported on Saturday. Read More

Prashant Kishor meets Pawar over lunch, NCP's Nawab Malik explains

A day after Prashant Kishor met Sharad Pawar setting off speculations about a national coalition against the BJP, the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP's) senior leader Nawab Malik on Saturday explained the three-hour lunch meeting. Read More

Centre issues advisory for equitable distribution of vaccines to private sector

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to aggregate Covid-19 vaccine distribution for private hospitals on monthly basis and either procure doses themselves or allow the Centre to do so. Read More

Canada halts distribution of J&J Covid-19 vaccine

Canada health authorities have halted the distribution of the single dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after it emerged that an active ingredient was made at an American facility that has been flagged by the US’ Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). Read More

'He works hard and is absolutely brilliant': Former India keeper surprised over 'passionate' bowler's snub from SL tour

The BCCI on Thursday announced a 20-member India squad that would travel to Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is in July. Read More

People photoshop Will Smith’s new picture, actor shares hilarious results

Will Smith recently took to Instagram to share a post. “Please don’t use this pic to photoshop me into precarious situations,” this is what the actor wrote while sharing his new picture. Read More

Kate Middleton is radiant in ivory coat dress with Prince William at a reception

Kate Middleton accompanied the Duke of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to join G7 leaders at a UK summit reception hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Read More

These Twitter reactions to Himesh Reshammiya's Suroor 2021 are almost as great as the song: 'It slaps'

Actor-singer-music composer Himesh Reshammiya set social media ablaze on Friday as he released the title track from his latest album, Suroor 2021. Read More

Mumbai rains: IMD issues alert for June 13-14, BMC urges people to stay indoors

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, its suburbs and parts of Maharashtra on Saturday. Watch