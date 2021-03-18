News updates from HT: PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Assam today

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal's Purulia, Assam's Karimganj today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in West Bengal and Assam on Thursday. The events, to be held at 11am and 3pm respectively, are a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in the two poll-bound states. Read more.

Rain, thunderstorms likely over central India for next 5 days: IMD

Thunderstorms and rain are likely over many parts of western Himalayas and northwest India today, according to the India Meteorological Department. Rain and thunderstorms are also likely over central India for the next five days. Read more.

How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade

During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s election campaign in West Bengal, home minister Amit Shah said the state’s economic performance was much worse than BJP-ruled states. Read more.

'More than half of our team had failed': Sehwag reveals what could have led to Kohli's obsession with fitness

Average fielding and catches being dropped are nothing new in Indian cricket. But when it happens despite the high fielding and fitness standards set by the current Indian team, it is bound to leave many surprised. As unbelievable as it is, irrespective of how good a physical shape the Indian players are in, the standard of fielding doesn't do justice to it. Read more.

Priyanka Chopra is mesmerising in ₹1.8 lakh halter-neck dress with Nick Jonas

Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra had a great start to the week. The actor was all set to announce the Oscar nominees with husband Nick Jonas and was elated after realising that her film The White Tiger had also been nominated in the category of best-adapted screenplay. Read more.

Happy birthday Ratna Pathak Shah: Here's why she is Bollywood's hit mom

Ratna Pathak Shah is known to a generation of television viewers thanks to her winning presence in Sarabhai versus Sarabhai. The actor made her debut back in the 1980s with Mandi (1983) and went on to make her presence felt in a number of iconic films like Mirch Masala (1987), The Perfect Murder (1988) and Bharat Ek Khoj (1988, TV). Read more.

Watch: Ambani threat accused Sachin Vaze taken to Mahim creek amid probe

Ambani bomb scare accused Sachin Vaze was seen with investigators. The suspended cop was taken to Mahim creek as part of probe. National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was seen escorting Vaze. Watch full video.



