PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal's Purulia, Assam's Karimganj today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in West Bengal and Assam on Thursday. The events, to be held at 11am and 3pm respectively, are a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in the two poll-bound states.
A day before the event, the PM said that the BJP's agenda of good governance was striking a chord among the people of West Bengal and there was a desire for a change in the state.
"Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP's agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people," he tweeted.
In another tweet, PM said, "Will be in Assam tomorrow, 18th March. Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people's blessings to continue the development agenda."
While the BJP seeks to put an end to the 10-year rule of the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) in Bengal, it is campaigning to retain power in Assam.
Election to the 294 seats in legislative assembly of West Bengal will take place between March 27 and April 29 in 8 phases, while Assam goes to election from March 27 to April 6 in three phases. The results will be announced on May 2.
