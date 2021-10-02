News updates from HT: PM Modi to launch Jal Jeevan Mission app, Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to launch Jal Jeevan Mission app, Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday virtually interact with gram panchayats and village water and sanitation committees (VWSC) on the Jal Jeevan Mission, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Read more

On Gandhi Jayanti, Kochi Metro to offer 50 per cent discount on fares

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to offer a 50 per cent discount on train fares to all commuters. Kochi 1 Card Holders (Trip Pass) also will get a cashback of the difference in amount to their card. Read more

'BCCI must look after him, make sure his talent doesn't get wasted': Sehwag names PBKS bowler who can benefit Team India

Speaking with Cricbuzz after PBKS' five-wicket win, Virender Sehwag said Arshdeep Singh has the capabilities to benefit Team India with his remarkable bowling and urged the BCCI to nurture him. Read more

Gandhi actor Ben Kingsley once revealed 400,000 Indians participated in film's funeral scene: 'There was no CGI'

There have been various versions of Mahatma Gandhi played in Indian and international films. However, nothing has come close to Ben Kingsley's portrayal of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Read more

Shilpa Shetty teams yellow embroidered half saree with midriff-baring blouse and we are smitten

Looking for a head-turning ensemble for your haldi ceremony? Take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty's new look in a gorgeous half-saree teamed with a midriff-baring blouse. Read more

'Free Hong Kong, Tibet': Anti-China protests in Taiwan on Chinese National Day

Protests break out in Taiwan on China's national day which marks the founding of PRC. Hong Hongers & Tibetans living in Taiwan hit streets against Beijing's oppression in Hong Kong, Tibet. Watch