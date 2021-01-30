News updates from Hindustan Times: Prez Kovind pays tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Grateful nation': President Kovind tweets on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday. He said that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Read more
Raj Thackeray to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir in March; Shiv Sena takes a veiled dig
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in March, according to a senior party leader. The decision was taken in a party meeting held at Bandra in Mumbai. Read more
Mamata Banerjee asks TMC to hit campaign trail as Amit Shah heads to Bengal
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has asked top leaders of the party to hit the campaign trail for West Bengal assembly elections 2021 with full steam from February 1 and project the state government's work before the people instead of engaging in mere political rhetoric against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said party leaders, who attended the closed-door meeting at the chief minister’s south Kolkata residence on Friday afternoon. Read more
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early coronavirus patients
A World Health Organization team visited a hospital on Friday where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts' long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. Read more
Errors won't be swept under the carpet: India fielding coach Sridhar
The leg-side trap by India’s bowling unit to choke the Australian batsmen—hatched in July last year as revealed by bowling coach Bharat Arun—worked wonders during India’s 2-1 series win. Read more
Bridgerton is Netflix's 'biggest series ever', clocks 82 million households
Online streamer Netflix recently announced that the show Bridgerton is its "biggest series ever." Netflix on Thursday revealed that the series has been watched by 82 million households around the globe within the first 28 days of its release. The show's views have surpassed Netflix's own projections of 63 million households. Read more
Milind Soman's latest fitness post is about headstands, nature and resolutions
If there is one celebrity who doesn’t miss out on an opportunity to talk about fitness and urge his fans to keep exercising, it is Milind Soman. The actor along with his wife Ankita Konwar, who is also a fitness freak, uses his social media accounts to talk about physical and mental fitness with his followers. Read more
‘We want hedges too’: ‘Normal person' explains what is going on with the stock market in funny video
If you've been on the Internet recently or have heard the news, then you may know of the stock market's odd happenings. But do you genuinely understand what is happening with the stock market? You may have heard terms such as GameStop, hedge funds and WallStreetBets being thrown around. Read more
Watch| Does Indian captainship have shelf life?/Can you bat like Fawad Alam?
Hindustan Times' Senior Associate Editor, Rasesh Mandani poses two cricket questions of your interest, every week. In this video he wonders if there is shelf life to captainship in Indian cricket, and takes stock of how Virat Kohli is faring. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India observes Martyrs' Day today: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One year into Covid-19, India at 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely to persist over parts of NW India for 2-3 days
- The lowest minimum temperature over plains of northwest India was -0.3°C recorded at Bathinda on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Prez pays tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai locals: Piyush Goyal appeals for 'safe journey', railways ready for Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Grateful nation': President Kovind tweets on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital voter ID cards: All you need to know and how to download
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Polio Immunisation drive to start from January 31: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee asks TMC to hit campaign trail as Amit Shah heads to Bengal
- A TMC leader said that Banerjee was very optimistic about the success of the Duware Sarkar or government at the doorstep programme that started two months ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest in world to reach 3 million vaccinations: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE updates: Farmers continue their protest at Ghazipur border
HC issues notice to MP govt on petition against anti-conversion law
- The MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, allurement, force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any other fraudulent means.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three Hizbul terrorists killed in Tral encounter
- An encounter broke out after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated and killed the three militants in swift action, the police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP wary after Jats answer protest call in UP, Haryana
- Senior BJP leaders said on condition of anonymity that they fear the farmers agitation could affect its prospects in states such as Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt making it an issue of bloated ego, says RLD president Ajit Singh
- Singh said that farmers have risen against the Modi government and are convinced that the intention behind the three farm laws is to benefit corporates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox