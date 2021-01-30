News updates from Hindustan Times: Prez Kovind pays tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Grateful nation': President Kovind tweets on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday. He said that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Read more

Raj Thackeray to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir in March; Shiv Sena takes a veiled dig

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in March, according to a senior party leader. The decision was taken in a party meeting held at Bandra in Mumbai. Read more

Mamata Banerjee asks TMC to hit campaign trail as Amit Shah heads to Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has asked top leaders of the party to hit the campaign trail for West Bengal assembly elections 2021 with full steam from February 1 and project the state government's work before the people instead of engaging in mere political rhetoric against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said party leaders, who attended the closed-door meeting at the chief minister’s south Kolkata residence on Friday afternoon. Read more

WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early coronavirus patients

A World Health Organization team visited a hospital on Friday where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts' long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. Read more

Errors won't be swept under the carpet: India fielding coach Sridhar

The leg-side trap by India’s bowling unit to choke the Australian batsmen—hatched in July last year as revealed by bowling coach Bharat Arun—worked wonders during India’s 2-1 series win. Read more

Bridgerton is Netflix's 'biggest series ever', clocks 82 million households

Online streamer Netflix recently announced that the show Bridgerton is its "biggest series ever." Netflix on Thursday revealed that the series has been watched by 82 million households around the globe within the first 28 days of its release. The show's views have surpassed Netflix's own projections of 63 million households. Read more

Milind Soman's latest fitness post is about headstands, nature and resolutions

If there is one celebrity who doesn’t miss out on an opportunity to talk about fitness and urge his fans to keep exercising, it is Milind Soman. The actor along with his wife Ankita Konwar, who is also a fitness freak, uses his social media accounts to talk about physical and mental fitness with his followers. Read more

‘We want hedges too’: ‘Normal person' explains what is going on with the stock market in funny video

If you've been on the Internet recently or have heard the news, then you may know of the stock market's odd happenings. But do you genuinely understand what is happening with the stock market? You may have heard terms such as GameStop, hedge funds and WallStreetBets being thrown around. Read more

Watch| Does Indian captainship have shelf life?/Can you bat like Fawad Alam?

Hindustan Times' Senior Associate Editor, Rasesh Mandani poses two cricket questions of your interest, every week. In this video he wonders if there is shelf life to captainship in Indian cricket, and takes stock of how Virat Kohli is faring. Watch here