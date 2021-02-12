News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi asks govt to scrap farm laws before initiating talks and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Scrap farm laws first': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi's offer of talks to farmers

The Centre's three farm laws will render 40% of the people dependent on agriculture jobless and the control will slip into the hands of corporates, said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

It isn’t Congress’ trademark: Sitharaman tackles oppn criticism over budget

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tore into the Congress' criticism of the Union Budget she presented earlier this month, saying it has become the opposition's habit to constantly accuse the Centre in spite of the steps it is taking for the poor.

Karnataka: BJP finally pulls up Yatnal for his tirade against CM Yediyurappa

Basanagouda Ramanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Vijayapura in Karnataka.

MP high court grants bail to two co-accused in Munawar Faruqui case

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday granted bail to Prakhar Vyas, 24, and Edwin Anthony, 23.

There are very deep discussions around what should happen: Kevin Pietersen comments on Virat Kohli’s captaincy

Since last year, there has been a lot of debate surrounding the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious

A video of a kid adorably mispronouncing words while learning them has now turned into a source of laughter for many.

Priyanka Chopra braves London winter in ₹1.9 lakh sweater and tracksuit

A comfy and cosy cardigan is a winter wardrobe essential. We think so and so does Priyanka Chopra.

Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot: ‘My first reaction was to ensure Sunny Leone is safe’

Things got out of hand on the sets of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming web series, Anamika, when a bunch of people from the Fighters' Association allegedly 'barged in'.

Will Dinesh Trivedi join BJP ahead of polls? Kailash Vijayvargiya responds

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi has resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Watch