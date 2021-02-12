Karnataka: BJP finally pulls up Yatnal for his tirade against CM Yediyurappa
Basanagouda Ramanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Vijayapura in Karnataka, on Friday was served a show-cause notice for his relentless tirade against chief minister BS Yediyurappa.
“A notice has been issued today [Friday],” confirmed a BJP legislator, requesting not to be named.
He added that Yatnal may be given 15 days to respond.
The show-cause notice comes after weeks of Yatnal’s attacks against Yediyurappa.
Yatnal had made several statements indicative of a change in leadership in the state. But the silence by the party’s central leadership on his comments raised doubts about the BJP taking any action against Yatnal, which in turn further fuelled speculation that the high command had indeed isolated Yediyurappa.
“Our Prime Minister’s dreams are development, end of dynasty politics, corruption-free government. I will request our national president that only one person from a household should be given power. It cannot be that there is an MP, MLC, MLA, board heads and even people in-charge of party affairs from only one family,” a disgruntled Yatnal had said on January 21, after he was not given a place in the Cabinet after its expansion.
He has also, on multiple occasions, claimed that 77-year-old Yediyurappa would be replaced.
Yatnal is also an active participant in the ongoing Panchamsali Lingayat padayatra or march by one of the most dominant and politically influential communities. The Panchamsali, the largest sect within the dominant Lingayat community, have demanded that their existing reservation category be changed from 3B to 2A.
Despite assurances from Yediyurappa to review and study the socio-economic conditions of the community, the campaign continues. The 465km march from Kudalasangama will culminate in Bengaluru with a rally scheduled o February 21.
