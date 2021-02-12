IND USA
The Centre's three farm laws will render 40% of the people dependent on agriculture jobless and the control will slip into the hands of corporates, said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.(ANI File Photo)
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi asks govt to scrap farm laws before initiating talks and all the latest news

  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:08 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Scrap farm laws first': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi's offer of talks to farmers

The Centre's three farm laws will render 40% of the people dependent on agriculture jobless and the control will slip into the hands of corporates, said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Read More

It isn’t Congress’ trademark: Sitharaman tackles oppn criticism over budget

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tore into the Congress’ criticism of the Union Budget she presented earlier this month, saying it has become the opposition’s habit to constantly accuse the Centre in spite of the steps it is taking for the poor. Read More

Karnataka: BJP finally pulls up Yatnal for his tirade against CM Yediyurappa

Basanagouda Ramanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Vijayapura in Karnataka. Read More

MP high court grants bail to two co-accused in Munawar Faruqui case

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday granted bail to Prakhar Vyas, 24, and Edwin Anthony, 23. Read More

There are very deep discussions around what should happen: Kevin Pietersen comments on Virat Kohli’s captaincy

Since last year, there has been a lot of debate surrounding the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Read More

Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious

A video of a kid adorably mispronouncing words while learning them has now turned into a source of laughter for many. Read More

Priyanka Chopra braves London winter in 1.9 lakh sweater and tracksuit

A comfy and cosy cardigan is a winter wardrobe essential. We think so and so does Priyanka Chopra. Read More

Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot: ‘My first reaction was to ensure Sunny Leone is safe’

Things got out of hand on the sets of Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming web series, Anamika, when a bunch of people from the Fighters’ Association allegedly ‘barged in’. Read More


Will Dinesh Trivedi join BJP ahead of polls? Kailash Vijayvargiya responds

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi has resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Watch

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 4, 2020 Indian army soldiers drive vehicles along mountainous roads as they take part in a military exercise at Thikse in Leh district of the union territory of Ladakh. - India said on February 11, 2021 it had reached an agreement with China for both to pull back from part of their contested Himalayan border, in the biggest push to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours since a deadly clash in June. (Photo by Mohd Arhaan ARCHER / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP(AFP)
India has not conceded any territory to China along LAC, says defence ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The ministry also asserted that India has persistently maintained the right to patrol up to Finger 8, including in the current understanding with China.
Vizag Steel Plant employees on dharna near the plant on Friday. (Sourced)
Vizag steel privatisation plan snowballs into political issue in Andhra Pradesh

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:36 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner, Jana Sena, have also expressed concern over the privatisation of the steel plant
Technical glitches were resolved and the IRCTC website was up and running later in the day from 2:45pm.(HT File)
IRCTC site back online after facing ‘technical’ glitches

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  The IRCTC web portal displayed a message saying the site was undergoing maintenance, asking people to revisit after some time. It also added those who wanted to cancel their bookings can call the customer service number or mail them.
The Centre's three farm laws will render 40% of the people dependent on agriculture jobless and the control will slip into the hands of corporates, said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.(ANI File Photo)
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi asks govt to scrap farm laws

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:08 PM IST
  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Saugata Roy, a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress, said the party will send another 'grassroots’ worker to the Upper House.(PTI)
Not a shock, says Trinamool after Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Dinesh Trivedi had met the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) chief Sharad Pawar and expressed his dissatisfaction, senior TMC leader Saugata Roy said.
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (HT archive)
Lalu bail: CBI says he’s four months short of serving half term, HC seeks proof

By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The bench of justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, which is hearing Prasad’s bail plea, posted the matter for hearing next on February 19 after the CBI argued he has so far served 37 months and six days in custody and not 42 months
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (File photo)
Congress picks Mallikarjun Kharge as next Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The post of the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House will fall vacant after the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad on February 15.
Rahul Gandhi at kisan mahapanchayat in Rajasthan. (HT Photo)
'Scrap farm laws first': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi's offer of talks to farmers

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Defending the farm laws in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new laws are not binding on the farmers and that they are free to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
Army chief Gen MM Naravane. (File photo)
China’s actions have led to confrontation, mutual distrust: Army chief

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:59 PM IST
General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s comments at a seminar come at a time when disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops is underway in the Pangong Tso area of eastern Ladakh.
People stand in queue to receive a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus at Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj, New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(Bloomberg)
India, pharmacy of the world, falls behind on vaccinations at home

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Having reported the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after the United States, India wants to inoculate 300 million people - a fifth of its population - against the virus by August.
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/PTI)
‘40% would be unemployed’: Rahul Gandhi jabs farm laws at ‘mahapanchayat'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi once again explained the ‘content’ and ‘intent’ of the three contentious farm laws as he addressed a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Rajasthan’s Pilibanga.
The Sivakasi cracker factory fire killed at least 40 people. UNI
9 dead, 37 injured as fire breaks out in factory in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Arpan Rai, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:28 PM IST
According to the initial reports, the fire accident happened due to friction while handling chemicals in the factory.
Labourers working at a MNREGA site in a village in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
LJD MP Shreyams Kumar slams Centre for 'reduced' allocation of funds to MNREGA

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:47 PM IST
He alleged government's apathy towards MNREGA scheme and said the lower allocation indicates that the next next budget could be the end of the scheme.
Lake formation upstream of Rishiganga likely to drain in coming days: Geologists
Lake formation upstream of Rishiganga likely to drain in coming days: Geologists

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:41 PM IST
They say that the lake will not collapse but it will gradually drain, which can be dangerous for those engaged in rescue work downstream
Representational Image.
Vithura rape case: Prime accused awarded 24 years imprisonment

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:23 PM IST
A court in Kerala’s Kottayam on Friday sentenced a man to 24 years in prison for raping a girl and forcing her into prostitution two years after he was rearrested after absconding twice since the matter came to light in 1996
