News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi asks govt to scrap farm laws before initiating talks and all the latest news
'Scrap farm laws first': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi's offer of talks to farmers
The Centre's three farm laws will render 40% of the people dependent on agriculture jobless and the control will slip into the hands of corporates, said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Read More
It isn’t Congress’ trademark: Sitharaman tackles oppn criticism over budget
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tore into the Congress’ criticism of the Union Budget she presented earlier this month, saying it has become the opposition’s habit to constantly accuse the Centre in spite of the steps it is taking for the poor. Read More
Karnataka: BJP finally pulls up Yatnal for his tirade against CM Yediyurappa
Basanagouda Ramanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Vijayapura in Karnataka. Read More
MP high court grants bail to two co-accused in Munawar Faruqui case
The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday granted bail to Prakhar Vyas, 24, and Edwin Anthony, 23. Read More
There are very deep discussions around what should happen: Kevin Pietersen comments on Virat Kohli’s captaincy
Since last year, there has been a lot of debate surrounding the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Read More
Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious
A video of a kid adorably mispronouncing words while learning them has now turned into a source of laughter for many. Read More
Priyanka Chopra braves London winter in ₹1.9 lakh sweater and tracksuit
A comfy and cosy cardigan is a winter wardrobe essential. We think so and so does Priyanka Chopra. Read More
Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot: ‘My first reaction was to ensure Sunny Leone is safe’
Things got out of hand on the sets of Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming web series, Anamika, when a bunch of people from the Fighters’ Association allegedly ‘barged in’. Read More
Will Dinesh Trivedi join BJP ahead of polls? Kailash Vijayvargiya responds
TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi has resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Watch
India has not conceded any territory to China along LAC, says defence ministry
Vizag steel privatisation plan snowballs into political issue in Andhra Pradesh
IRCTC site back online after facing ‘technical’ glitches
- The IRCTC web portal displayed a message saying the site was undergoing maintenance, asking people to revisit after some time. It also added those who wanted to cancel their bookings can call the customer service number or mail them.
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi asks govt to scrap farm laws
Not a shock, says Trinamool after Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation
Lalu bail: CBI says he’s four months short of serving half term, HC seeks proof
Congress picks Mallikarjun Kharge as next Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
China’s actions have led to confrontation, mutual distrust: Army chief
India, pharmacy of the world, falls behind on vaccinations at home
‘40% would be unemployed’: Rahul Gandhi jabs farm laws at ‘mahapanchayat'
9 dead, 37 injured as fire breaks out in factory in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi
LJD MP Shreyams Kumar slams Centre for 'reduced' allocation of funds to MNREGA
Lake formation upstream of Rishiganga likely to drain in coming days: Geologists
Vithura rape case: Prime accused awarded 24 years imprisonment
