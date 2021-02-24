News updates from HT: Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'
The ministry of railways on Wednesday clarified that its move to slightly increase fares for short distance passenger trains has been taken to discourage people from travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
1,167 new Covid cases in Mumbai, 8,807 in Maharashtra after 2 days of fall
Mumbai recorded a huge spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours. According to Maharashtra health department, the city recorded 1,167 new cases of the infection while the number stood at 8,807 for the state.
‘De-escalation in Ladakh still a long way off’: General Naravane
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday said that the ongoing disengagement process with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh was a “win-win situation” for both sides, but there was “still a long way to go” before de-escalation of conflict in the theatre and eventual de-induction of rival soldiers can be achieved through talks.
After court rap over Disha's arrest, Delhi Police chief explains intent
A day after a court in Delhi gave bail to climate activist Disha Ravi in a case about creating an online toolkit, the city's police commissioner made the force's stand clear.
Buruli ulcer spreads in parts of Australia: 10 things to know about the flesh-eating disease
The chief health officer of Victoria, Professor Brett Sutton, issued an advisory for health professionals and residents of the Essendon, Moonee Ponds and Brunswick West areas of inner Melbourne where several cases of Buruli ulcer, a chronic debilitating disease caused by an environmental Mycobacterium ulcerans, have been detected.
Axar Patel, R Ashwin make pink-ball tall, India bundle out England for 112 in third test in Ahmedabad
Axar Patel registered his career-best figures of 6 for 38 as India spinners called the shots in the first-ever day-night pink-ball Test between India and England in the world’s largest cricket stadium that has a capacity of 1 lakh 32 thousand.
Priyanka Chopra slams troll who commented on her 'figure' and criticised her ball-shaped dress
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
Straight-up cruel: Kate Winslet opens up about tabloids body shaming her
Kate Winslet recently opened up about how the tabloid journalists were "straight-up cruel" to her early on in her career for her weight, when she was still figuring out who she was.
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’ Anantnag
- The police said they were ascertaining the identities and affiliation of the two terrorists.
Lives lost to wildlife-human conflict inadequately compensated in India: Study
- The research says the average compensation paid for human death in the country is ₹1,91,437, and the average compensation paid for injury is ₹6,185.
India rejects Pakistan's criticism of human rights situation in Kashmir at UNHRC
- India’s “right of reply” to the Pakistani minister’s speech was delivered by Seema Pujani, second secretary in the permanent mission to the UN.
Odisha MLA arrested in job scam gets bail, but will remain in jail
- Despite the bail, Pradeep Panigrahy will not be released from prison as three other cases of fraud have been filed by the people of Ganjam district.
India's foodgrain output to rise 2% in 2020-21: Govt
'Govt has no business to be in business': PM Modi bats for privatisation
- Reiterating his government’s stance on privatisation, the Prime Minister said, “We have made it clear in the new public sector enterprise policy that government will have limited role in only four strategic sectors and all other public sector units can be privatised.”
Cyberabad cops bust racket in Telangana after fraudulent issue of 72 passports
- Cyberabad police have arrested eight people in the passport scam, including two policemen who were responsible for verifying applications.
Tamil Nadu IPS officer accuses colleague of sexual harassment during CM’s trip
'TDP-sponsored': BJP on hurling of footwear at party leader during TV debate
Uttarakhand becomes fourth state with women’s police commando unit
- The 22 women commandos have been trained in rock climbing, counter-terrorism, bomb disposal, unarmed combat and others.
Assam Congress collects over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA message
- The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.
