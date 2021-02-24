News updates from HT: Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'

The ministry of railways on Wednesday clarified that its move to slightly increase fares for short distance passenger trains has been taken to discourage people from travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

1,167 new Covid cases in Mumbai, 8,807 in Maharashtra after 2 days of fall

Mumbai recorded a huge spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours. According to Maharashtra health department, the city recorded 1,167 new cases of the infection while the number stood at 8,807 for the state.

‘De-escalation in Ladakh still a long way off’: General Naravane

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday said that the ongoing disengagement process with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh was a “win-win situation” for both sides, but there was “still a long way to go” before de-escalation of conflict in the theatre and eventual de-induction of rival soldiers can be achieved through talks.

After court rap over Disha's arrest, Delhi Police chief explains intent

A day after a court in Delhi gave bail to climate activist Disha Ravi in a case about creating an online toolkit, the city's police commissioner made the force's stand clear.

Buruli ulcer spreads in parts of Australia: 10 things to know about the flesh-eating disease

The chief health officer of Victoria, Professor Brett Sutton, issued an advisory for health professionals and residents of the Essendon, Moonee Ponds and Brunswick West areas of inner Melbourne where several cases of Buruli ulcer, a chronic debilitating disease caused by an environmental Mycobacterium ulcerans, have been detected.

Axar Patel, R Ashwin make pink-ball tall, India bundle out England for 112 in third test in Ahmedabad

Axar Patel registered his career-best figures of 6 for 38 as India spinners called the shots in the first-ever day-night pink-ball Test between India and England in the world’s largest cricket stadium that has a capacity of 1 lakh 32 thousand.

Priyanka Chopra slams troll who commented on her 'figure' and criticised her ball-shaped dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.

Straight-up cruel: Kate Winslet opens up about tabloids body shaming her

Kate Winslet recently opened up about how the tabloid journalists were "straight-up cruel" to her early on in her career for her weight, when she was still figuring out who she was.

