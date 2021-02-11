News updates from HT: Road to fighting climate change is through climate justice, says PM Modi
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Road to fighting climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice and called for giving developing countries enough space to grow. Read more
'They should look inward': Venkaiah Naidu on MP's question citing Sweden report
AAP MP Sushil on Thursday cited a Sweden report on Indian democracy in a question to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Rajya Sabha, following which chairman Venkaiah Naidu said, "What is the use of a Sweden report? These are all political. They should look inward." Read more
Suspected smuggler shot at by BSF near Attari border
A suspected smuggler was injured when Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire near the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday morning. Read more
'That's where Kohli is a little hard to understand': Sanjay Manjrekar dissects India captain's 'tactics' against England
During the press conference immediately after England beat India by 227 runs on Tuesday in Chennai, captain Virat Kohli made it clear that although England played well, to assume that England are better prepared than India on their home soil is an exaggeration. Read more
Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas was very interested in reading about her 'early dating life' in Unfinished
Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, got 'straight to the good stuff', that is, her early dating life, while reading her recently released memoir, Unfinished. In the book, Priyanka wrote about life as a teenager in the United States, among other things. Read more
Man places frozen pants on parking spots around city, pics spark laughter
The Internet is filled with posts which leave you asking “Why” and also make you giggle at the same time. This tweet involving frozen pants fits that category perfectly. Read more
From weightlifting to tennis and glamour, here’s a day in Sania Mirza’s life
Her 7 million followers on Instagram can easily vouch that Sania Mirza is not only a super human on the Tennis court but also off it and the ace Indian player’s latest video on her social media handle is also proof of the same. Read more
2021 MG Hector SUV launches in India, gets new CVT gearbox
Right after driving in the new ZS EV with a better battery pack and enhanced driving range, MG Motor India has now launched the updated MG Hector on February 11. Read more
Aligarh farmers' meeting: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, 5000 others booked
BJP does not believe in political untouchability, says PM Modi
Farm stir: 1st mahapanchayat in Punjab today after success in UP, Haryana
Assam Budget presentation deferred due to clash with governor's speech
India to see average salary increase of 6.4 per cent in 2021: Survey
Over 85% of Uttarakhand districts hot spots of extreme floods: Analysis
Passenger vehicle sales in India up 11 per cent in January
Gold prices steady at ₹32,220 per 10 gram
Sapna Choudhary booked by Delhi Police in cheating case
No VIP treatment at Amavasya: Pragyaraj I-G After Priyanka's Sangam Announcement
'Mamata too will chant Jai Shri Ram when election ends': Amit Shah in Bengal
Rajnath Singh’s full statement on ‘present situation’ in eastern Ladakh
‘His views relevant even today’: PM Modi pays tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya
India’s agreement with China on disengagement with troops: Key points
