From weightlifting to tennis and glamour, here’s a day in Sania Mirza’s life
- Watch: Sania Mirza gives a glimpse of a day in her life which not only inspired fitness enthusiasts to hit the grind but also encouraged fashionistas to keep their finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse. Check out the video here with son Izhaan Mirza Malik's adorable cameo
Her 7 million followers on Instagram can easily vouch that Sania Mirza is not only a super human on the Tennis court but also off it and the ace Indian player’s latest video on her social media handle is also proof of the same. Recently, the diva gave a glimpse of a day in her life which not only inspired fitness enthusiasts to hit the grind but also encouraged fashionistas to keep their finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse.
Taking to her social media handle, Sania shared a video which featured her intense morning workout routine at the gym. Dressed in black athleisure wear with her hair pulled back to keep the tresses off her face during the rigorous exercise session, Sania was seen performing some weight training exercises.
The clip that followed showed her sweating it out on a tennis court as she polished her skills. Next up, the trailblazer of women’s tennis in India was seen getting her hair styled for ahead of an interview while son Izhaan Mirza Malik made a cute cameo in the backdrop.
Sania was then seen dress up glamorously in purple gown and then a blue one for photoshoots that took place later in the day. Setting fans on frenzy, Sania added the detail of going live for an interview in red tee and a pair of ripped denim jeans while sitting in the comfort of her home amid Covid-19 lockdown.
The video was simply captioned, “A day in my life (sic)”. VJ Anusha Dandekar was quick to comment, “Get it girl (sic)” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji.
From dedicated workouts to shooting interviews and managing parenting duties, Sania Mirza has inspired men and women alike when it comes to juggling a career and personal life and we can’t help but take a leaf out of her motivational video.
