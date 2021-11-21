News updates from HT: Sachin Pilot ‘happy’ with Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sachin Pilot ‘happy’ with Rajasthan Cabinet rejig after 5 aides included

Ahead of the major Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that the decision to induct new ministers has been taken by the party and leadership after discussions. Read more.

Kerala adoption row: Andhra couple hand over baby

A baby who was allegedly given away for adoption without the mother’s consent was handed over to a joint team of Kerala Child Welfare Council and the state police on Saturday by the foster parents, who were given its custody in August this year. Read more.

After BJP leaders hint farm laws may be brought back, SP talks about ‘truth'

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise announcement that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws brought in last year that set off protests by tens of thousands of farmers across several states and at the borders of Delhi. Read more.

'Hope to play my last T20 match..': What Dhoni said at CSK's IPL win celebration

Dhoni, however, said he does not know 'whether it is next year or in five years' time’. Watch.

China tennis star Peng Shuai ‘smiles, waves at audience’ in new video

In yet another new video shared by Chinese state media on Sunday, missing tennis star Peng Shuai was seen attending the final match of a teenagers’ tournament. Read more.

Maruti to steer clear of diesel cars, to make petrol cars more fuel efficient

Maruti Suzuki has decided to stay away from diesel vehicle segment and rather focus on making its petrol vehicles more fuel efficient. Read more.

‘Win the toss, win the game’: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell points out ‘major flaws’ of T20 World Cup

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell stated that the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, which was won by Aaron Finch's Australia, saw more teams trying to chase as toss played a major role in handing advantage to the side batting second. Read more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is drooling on 'this outfit.' So are we

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making our weekend better. Read more.

Anand Mahindra uses memes to dismiss quote falsely attributed to him

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a post dismissing a quote falsely attributed to him. Read more.

IFFI 2021: Salman Khan brings the house down with Dabangg moves, Ranveer Singh is his energetic self. Watch

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off its 52nd edition in Goa with star-studded performances, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza. Read more.