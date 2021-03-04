News updates from HT: SC seeks response on D-voter listing of 26 women in Assam and all the latest news
SC seeks Centre, EC response on listing 26 Assam women in doubtful voters list
The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Election Commission, Centre and Assam government on a petition filed by 26 Muslim women from Assam’s Barpeta constituency. Read More
Uttar Pradesh: Trust buys two plots near Ram temple complex in Ayodhya
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Read More
Bihar: Two women raped, two minors shot at in separate incidents
A 16-year-old girl and a 35-year-old widow were allegedly gang-raped while two girls were shot at in a fresh spate of crimes against women in Bihar. Read More
4th Test: Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes involved in heated exchange, umpires intervene: WATCH
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes are two of the most enigmatic modern-day cricketers, and everytime two high-octane cricketers are up against other, ruffling of some feathers is guaranteed. Read More
Tata Tiago XTA variant launched with AMT gearbox at Rs.5.99 lakh
Tata Motors on Thursday announced the launch of the new Tiago XTA variant. The new variant of Tata's popular hatchback has been introduced at a starting price of Rs.5.99 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). Read More
Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations, calls it 'extremely disturbing'
Slumdog Millionaire star Madhu Mittal has broken his silence on the sexual assault allegations and the FIR filed against him. Read More
Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in Rs.3 lakh dress with Prince Harry
A trailer from the highly anticipated interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Oprah Winfrey was released recently and it has already started making headlines. Read More
Florida couple returns home, finds 7 foot alligator in garage. Watch
Returning home after some days away usually makes one feel happy. However, coming back to your house and finding a huge predator lurking. Read More
Watch: Biden official on situation in Jammu & Kashmir & US stand on issue
The United States welcomed the steps taken by India to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with India's democratic values. Watch
Supreme Court rejects plea requesting extension of GST amnesty scheme
Similipal Sanctuary fire: Odisha CM asks officials to take preventive measures
After enhancing ties with Brazil, ISRO eyes new opportunities with Italy
Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of regular CBI director
Bengaluru, Shimla best cities to live: See top 10 in Ease of Living Index 2020
- The Ease of Living Index was first launched in 2018 and is based on indicators across 15 evaluation criteria.
3 Jharkhand Jaguar force jawans killed in Maoist landmine blast
New hope to unite Geeta with family, 5 years after repatriation from Pakistan
- Geeta went missing 20 years ago and reached Lahore, where she was found sitting alone in Samjhauta express in the year 2000.
'Ungliyon pe nachana': Rahul Gandhi slams I-T raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee
Ease of Living Index 2020: Bengaluru, Shimla adjudged best cities
'Fortunate to be in India', says Nirmala Sitharaman after getting vaccinated
Taj Mahal bomb threat was a hoax, police in hot pursuit of caller: UP Police
- A senior police official said that nothing objectionable was found inside the Taj Mahal premises in the search by field units and thus the bomb threat call was deemed to be a hoax. call
Uttar Pradesh: Man beheads daughter, carries her severed head to police station
BJP likely to finalise 1st list of candidates for upcoming Assembly polls today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, and other senior party leaders will attend the meeting which is scheduled to be held in the evening today at party headquarters here.
Two-day bank strike on March 15,16; services likely to be affected
