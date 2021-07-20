News updates from HT: Study suggests India's excess Covid-19 deaths could be 4.9 million and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India's excess deaths during Covid-19 pandemic up to 4.9 million: Study

India’s excess deaths during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic could be as high as 4.9 million, according to a new study, suggesting that millions more may have lost their lives than the official death toll. Read more

'Once India starts considering...': ICMR chief says 'wise' to reopen primary schools first

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday backed reopening of schools whenever it is possible to do so, adding that several Scandinavian countries did not close their schools during any of the waves of Covid-19. Read more

Tokyo's heart missing from Olympics

It was a rough landing at Haneda airport, but the view from the plane was an antidote: the early rays of the sun advancing over the unmistakable silhouette of Mt Fuji and bouncing off the clear blue waters of Tokyo Bay. Read more

Angad Bedi says Neha Dhupia's second pregnancy 'not easy on her': 'It’s a different experience'

Angad Bedi has said that Neha Dhupia's second pregnancy hasn't been 'easy on her'. The actor-couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child. Neha and Angad are already parents to a daughter, Mehr. Read more

Avita Cosmos 2-in-1 notebook review: A lightweight device in every way

The Avita Cosmos 2-in-1 convertible notebook is one such affordable laptop – we’ve spent a week with the device and here are our thoughts. Read more