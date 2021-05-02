News updates from HT: UK foreign secretary says will help India with 'whatever they ask for' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UK’s Raab assures India help with ‘whatever they ask for’, says vaccine demand ‘hypothetical’

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday said that Britain will help India with “whatever they ask for” amid speculations over vaccine donation. Read more

IPL: KL Rahul diagnosed with appendicitis, Agarwal to lead PBKS in his absence

Punjab Kings have received a major blow for the remainder of the IPL after their captain KL Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has been rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. Read more

Sonu Sood, Nora Fatehi fight back tears as Bharti Singh remembers how she feared for Covid-19 positive mother's life

Bharti Singh was seen crying on stage as she spoke about the devastation caused by Covid-19 in India. She was on stage on Dance Deewane 3 when the incident happened. Read more

Delhi: Foreign diplomats seek oxygen, political war after Congress helps

On May 1, the New Zealand High Commission in India tagged the Congress party's youth wing, seeking help for finding an oxygen cylinder. Watch here