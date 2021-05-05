News updates from HT: UP CM inaugurates DRDO's 1st makeshift Covid hospital in Lucknow and all the latest news

YHere are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP CM inaugurates DRDO’s first makeshift 505-bed hospital in Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated a 505-bed makeshift Covid hospital set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow. Read more

Covid-19 surge: EC defers bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 8 assembly seats

As India continues to battle a deadly second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday deferred by-elections of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in various states and Union territories. Read more

Canada approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged 12 and above

Canada on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12 years and up, becoming the first nation to do so. Read more

Trade deal between EU, US would 'make a lot of sense': German chancellor Merkel

A trade agreement between the United States and the European Union would "make a lot of sense", German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a speech in which she welcomed the United States' return to the multilateral table under President Joe Biden. Read more

'A little bit': Pat Cummins admits Australian PM Scott Morrison's comments on their return from IPL 2021 were shocking

After the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, a huge question mark remains on how the Australian contingent (players, coaches and support staff included) are going to return home. Read more

Rakhi Sawant believes she and her family will not contract Covid-19: 'I have Jesus' holy blood in my body'

As India continues to grapple with the second wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths related to the disease, Rakhi Sawant has claimed she cannot contract the virus. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was spotted on a coffee run in Mumbai on Wednesday when she made the claim. Read more

Irish president’s pet dog steals the spotlight mid-interview with adorable demand for pets

In an aww-worthy incident, the limelight was stolen from the Irish President Michael D Higgins by his adorable dog Misneach during an interview. A clip shared on Twitter by journalist Sinead Crowley gives a glimpse of the oh-so-cute incident that has now left netizens gushing at the demanding pooch. Read more

