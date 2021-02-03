News updates from HT: UP launches e-cabinet training for ministers, officers and all the latest news
E-cabinet training for UP ministers and officers, paperless budget next target
The Uttar Pradesh government held an e-cabinet training for ministers and senior officers on Tuesday. Read More
‘As if they are enemies...’: Harsimrat slams barricading at farmer protest sites
Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the treatment of protesters. Read More
Sariska tigers’ preference for cattle over wild prey poses danger to big cats
A recently published research has concluded that the tigers in Rajasthan’s Sariska wildlife sanctuary preferred to hunt cattle over wild animals as their prey. Read More
Farm laws stir: Three AAP members suspended from Parliament for sloganeering
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday suspended three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members for one day. Read More
Cooking, tracking colour codes: Training abroad amid the pandemic
Vikas Krishan and Neeraj Goyat were involved in sparring of a different kind during their training stint in the United States late last year. Read More
Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season
While studies hint that not all beautiful aesthetics of food or pretty looking meals are healthy, there is an exception with kanji. Read More
‘Sometimes you just need a hug’: Clip of embracing kids is all about happiness
Have you ever seen a video which is absolutely wholesome and evokes happiness in your heart? Read More
Aero India l ‘Plan to spend $130 bn in military modernisation’: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Aero India show in Bengaluru and urged foreign companies to invest in India in the defence sector. Watch
India dismisses support of farmers’ protest by Rihanna, Greta Thunberg
'Ascertain facts before rushing to comment': MEA on tweets over farmers' protest
Kerala CM’s ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar gets bail in gold smuggling case
Ahead of assembly polls, Assam to appoint 29,700 teachers on Friday
- 16,484 of the new appointments would be teachers and non-teaching staff in schools, junior colleges and colleges, whose services would be provincialised.
Controversy swirls around India’s homegrown Covid vaccine
Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea against new WhatsApp privacy policy
Chinese incursion insult to tricolour, not farmers’ protest: Sena slams PM
SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking intervention into R-Day violence
Govt should restore statehood in J&K, repeal farm laws: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Aero India 2021: All you need to know
All industrial units in Delhi operating on cleaner fuels: DPCC
