News updates from HT: Uttarakhand to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19 as frontline workers and all the latest news

Uttarakhand CM clears vaccination of journalists, calls them ‘frontline workers’

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday ordered the vaccination of all journalists and representatives of media organisations in the state calling them "frontline workers." Read more

AIADMK writes to EC on IT raids on ministers, alleges ‘political motivation’

The AIADMK wrote to the chief election commissioner of India on Saturday, alleging “political motivation” behind the numerous Income Tax (IT) raids conducted on the premises belonging to the party’s ministers and their associates. Read more

‘ECI’s role questionable’: Congress on poll body’s decision to reduce campaign ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Comgress on Saturday condemned the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its decision to reduce by half the 48-hour-long campaign ban imposed on Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma. Read more

'I think he's an absolute match-winner': Sourav Ganguly names the India cricketer he is 'obsessed with'

Just like it's not possible for a good teacher to pick his favourite student, when you’re the president of the BCCI, naming your favourite Indian cricketer or cricketers for that matter, can be slightly tricky. Read more

Rekha’s quick reply when Jay Bhanushali asked if she’s ever seen a woman fall for a married man: ‘Mujhse puchiye na’

Veteran actor Rekha has left everyone in splits with her comment on the sets of Indian Idol 12. She appears as a special guest on the show on Saturday. Read more

Samsung Galaxy A52 review: A much-needed upgrade

Galaxy A52 is the successor to the Galaxy A51 which was the best-selling Android phone in 2020. The new smartphone comes in a fresh look, upgraded hardware, and surprisingly a Snapdragon chipset as well. Read more







