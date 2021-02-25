News updates in HT: 229 students test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

229 students contract Covid-19 in Maharashtra’s Washim

As many as 229 students at a residential school in Maharashtra's Washim have tested positive for Covid-19.

Fuel price hike not only affects those with cars, bikes: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta das on Thursday said fuel price hike has a far-reaching impact, beyond those who use cars and bikes.

Transport strike in Tamil Nadu today, 80% bus services hit

Transport trade unions in Tamil Nadu have called for a statewide strike on Thursday over various issues, including wage-related demands.

3 factors behind Covid-19 spike: What Maharashtra state health official says

The reason behind the astronomical rise of daily Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra, after a period of dip.

Hyundai to showcase Creta-based Alcazar seven-seat SUV: What does the name mean?

Hyundai is gunning for glory this year with its upcoming seven-seat SUV likely to be the biggest announcement of 2021 here in India.

TV umpire does not have timer on his decision, he could take his time: Sanjay Manjrekar on umpiring calls in third Test

The third Test between India and England has again been mired by controversy due to some umpiring decision.

Pagglait teaser: Sanya Malhotra can't seem to care about husband's death in quirky new comedy. Watch

Actor Sanya Malhotra is celebrating her birthday with the teaser of her upcoming new film, Pagglait.

Badshah posts clip of grandma and grandson dancing to Top Tucker

You may have heard the recently released peppy dance number Top Tucker. It features rapper Badshah and actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Watch: Rahul Gandhi swims in sea with fishermen in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi took a dip in the sea with fishermen in Kerala’s Kollam on February 24. Watch