News updates with Hindustan Times: 2 metre distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread, says study and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:17 IST

2 metre distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study

Keeping two metres away from others, and wearing face masks and eye protection, both in and outside hospitals, are the most effective ways of stopping the spread of Covid-19. Read more

Cyclone Nisarga closes in, 215km from Mumbai, says IMD

Cyclone Nisarga, the tropical storm expected to make landfall on Wednesday, is currently 165km south-southwest of Alibaug, 215km south-southwest of Mumbai and 440km south-southwest of Surat in Gujarat. Read more

Facebook takes down white nationalist and fake antifa accounts

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it has suspended accounts associated with white nationalist groups after some advocated bringing weapons to the current wave of anti-racist protests. Read more

Not so ‘Incognito’: Google faces lawsuit for tracking ‘private’ surfing

Google was sued on Tuesday in a proposed class action accusing the internet search company of illegally invading the privacy of millions of users by pervasively tracking their internet use through browsers set in “private” mode. Read more

Cyclone Nisarga: Priyanka Chopra shares BMC guidelines, asks to take cover during Mumbai cyclone

Desi girl and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be quarantining in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas on account of the coronavirus pandemic, but her heart and mind are in Mumbai with her brother, Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra. Read more

Kerala girl allegedly ends life over lack of access to online classes

A 14-year-old student, a girl, allegedly committed suicide in Malappuram and her parents alleged that she was disturbed as she could not attend online classes since the family did not have either a TV or smartphone. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya anniversary, 10 times he showed off their love on Instagram: ‘Father said you must marry her’

Actors and Bollywood beloved senior couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. To join the celebrations we are bringing you the 10 times he shared pictures and posts dedicated to his wife on his Instagram account. Read more