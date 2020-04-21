NFR modifies 315 passenger coaches to make 2500 isolation units for Covid-19 patients

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:54 IST

Guwahati: The Guwahati-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has modified 315 of its passenger coaches into 2,500 isolation units to cater to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in a bid to boost the government’s fight against the pandemic.

“We’ve modified 315 passenger coaches as 2,500 isolation units, which will be made available to health authorities, as and when required,” Subhanan Chanda, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NFR said.

NFR has also equipped the existing railway hospitals to meet the Covid-19 requirements, earmarking 170 hospital beds as isolation units, arranging about 800-bed quarantine facilities and recruiting additional doctors and paramedics to deal with any exigency.

The effort is part of NFR’s six-pronged strategy to tackle Covid-19 related emergencies. NFR serves all seven north-eastern states, parts of north Bengal and neighbouring Bihar.

“NFR has produced 2500 litres of hand sanitiser and 76,000 reusable face masks. It has also made 407 personal protective equipment (PPE) overalls,” Chanda said.

NFR has unloaded 450 rakes in good sheds across the north-east to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities in this remote part of the country. The authorities have sent 25 parcel express trains carrying goods to Dibrugarh (Upper Assam), Dimapur (Nagaland), Mendipathar (Meghalaya) and Agartala (Tripura) to date. Besides, they have also used their facilities to provide 85,000 free meals to the needy amid the pandemic.