e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NFR modifies 315 passenger coaches to make 2500 isolation units for Covid-19 patients

NFR modifies 315 passenger coaches to make 2500 isolation units for Covid-19 patients

india Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:54 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustantimes
         

Guwahati: The Guwahati-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has modified 315 of its passenger coaches into 2,500 isolation units to cater to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in a bid to boost the government’s fight against the pandemic.

“We’ve modified 315 passenger coaches as 2,500 isolation units, which will be made available to health authorities, as and when required,” Subhanan Chanda, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NFR said.

NFR has also equipped the existing railway hospitals to meet the Covid-19 requirements, earmarking 170 hospital beds as isolation units, arranging about 800-bed quarantine facilities and recruiting additional doctors and paramedics to deal with any exigency.

The effort is part of NFR’s six-pronged strategy to tackle Covid-19 related emergencies. NFR serves all seven north-eastern states, parts of north Bengal and neighbouring Bihar.

“NFR has produced 2500 litres of hand sanitiser and 76,000 reusable face masks. It has also made 407 personal protective equipment (PPE) overalls,” Chanda said.

NFR has unloaded 450 rakes in good sheds across the north-east to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities in this remote part of the country. The authorities have sent 25 parcel express trains carrying goods to Dibrugarh (Upper Assam), Dimapur (Nagaland), Mendipathar (Meghalaya) and Agartala (Tripura) to date. Besides, they have also used their facilities to provide 85,000 free meals to the needy amid the pandemic.

top news
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news