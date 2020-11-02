NGT issues notice to Centre, 4 state govts on plea seeking ban on firecrackers

india

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday issued notice to four state governments and Union environment ministry on ban on the use of firecrackers from November 7 to 30. The notice came on a petition filed by Indian Social Responsibility Network, a non-profit organisation.

Through the notice, the NGT sought responses from the environment ministry, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Police Commissioner and governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The four states are severely impacted by air pollution ahead of the winter season. The situation is aggravated by dipping temperature, high number of vehicles on the road, industries and crop fires. The Centre has already put in place a pollution control mechanism under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

News agency PTI reported that the petitioner sought action against pollution caused by the use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) at a time when the air quality is unsatisfactory with potential of severity of the spread of Covid-19.

The plea referred to the statements from Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain which said during the festive season, there will be a rise in coronavirus infections because of air pollution.

“Increased pollution may further affect the vulnerable groups and increase the fatality rate. Covid-19 cases in Delhi may go up to 15,000 per day, as against the current cases of about 5,000 per day,” the plea claimed. It also stated that the use of green crackers is not a remedy.

Delhi, for the past few days, has been witnessing a sharp spike in its daily Covid-19 tally with possibilities that the national capital might face a fresh wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Earlier, the Delhi government published a list of more than 800 open spaces across the national capital where people will be allowed to burn “green” firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on the day of Diwali.

Meanwhile, the Union home ministry in its release attributed the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi due to festive season and leniency shown by residents in following virus related restrictions.

