NHRC takes up Ashok University prof’s arrest, seeks Haryana DGP report in 7 days

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday ordered the Haryana Police to submit within seven days a detailed report on the arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over a social media post about the official briefing of Operation Sindoor, observing that the arrest may have prima facie violated his human rights. The NHRC’s intervention came hours after the Supreme Court ordered the release of the professor

The commission’s intervention came hours after the Supreme Court ordered the release of the professor, who was arrested on Sunday, on interim bail and ordered the setting up a three-member special investigation team of senior police officers to probe the case.

In its statement, NHRC said the commission had come across a report of May 20 on the professor’s arrest and the court order to remand him in custody.

“The commission has noted that the report, which contains a gist of the allegations on the basis of which he has been arrested, discloses, prima facie, that the human rights and liberty of the said Professor have been violated,” the commission said.

“Therefore, it has deemed it to be a fit case for taking suo motu cognizance of the reported incident”.

Mahmudabad, who heads the political science department at Ashoka University, was taken into custody by the Haryana Police on May 18 pursuant to two complaints, including one by the Haryana State Commission for Women. The complaints, most people admit, seem to be a complete misreading of his post, which does not say anything critical about Operation Sindoor or the two women military officers who, on several occasions, briefed the media on it.

Ashoka University has welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention earlier in the day. “We are relieved and heartened by Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad being granted interim bail by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. It has provided great comfort to his family and all of us at Ashoka University,” it said.