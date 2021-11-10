Home / India News / NHRC holds debate on if rights are ‘stumbling block’ in fighting terror
NHRC holds debate on if rights are ‘stumbling block’ in fighting terror

  • The commission chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra said that the security forces need to observe a balance to ensure proportionate use of force during their operations.
Security forces on duty in the Valley. (Image for representation)(Imran Nissar)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 06:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday organised an annual debate competition for the central paramilitary forces on the topic “Are human rights a stumbling block in fighting evils like terrorism and Naxalism?”

Addressing the annual debate competition in New Delhi, the commission chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra said that the security forces need to observe a balance to ensure proportionate use of force during their operations. “A due process of law to punish the guilty should be observed,” Justice Mishra said .

He said the armed forces cannot adopt the same methods as terrorists may do to defend themselves risking the lives of innocent civilians, adding that “there is no room for fake encounters and instant justice”.

Referring to the topic of debate, the Chairperson said the arguments given by the security personnel for and against the motion in the debate “are of very high standard and indicate their sensibility and understanding of the respect human rights require to be given during their operations.”

Mishra said the armed forces have rendered a yeoman’s service to the national security in adverse situations despite facing provocation, stone pelting, armed attack, etc.

The Assam Rifles lifted the overall best team trophy winning the final round of debate – both in Hindi and English.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
