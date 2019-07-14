NIA conducts raids at four places in Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday said it conducted raids at four places in Chennai and Nagapattinam and busted a gang which allegedly conspired, collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in the country.

A team of 14 NIA officials from New Delhi and Kerala’s Kochi reached Chennai and Nagapattinam to carry out these search operations.

“Seven officers...from New Delhi conducted the raid in Wahadedh Islami Hind organisation’s office at Mannady in Chennai. Also, they raided the same organisation’s state president Mohammed Syed Bukhari’s house in Veppery,” said people familiar with the development. The NIA officials have also summoned one Mohamed Yousuffudeen Harish Mohammed for his connection with Bukhari.

Sources further revealed that another team of NIA from Kerala raided the houses of Hassan Ali Yunusmaricar in Manjakkollai, Nagapattinam. Hassan Ali was also enquired by the NIA.

“Syed Bukhari, resident of Chennai, Hassan Ali Yunusmaricar, native of Nagapattinam, Mohammed Yusuffudeen Harish Mohammed, native of Nagapattinam have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act , based on credible information received that the accused persons, while being within and beyond India, had conspired and conducted consequent preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming the terrorist gang ,” NIA said in a statement.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 00:41 IST