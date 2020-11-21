e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NIA conducts raids in gold smuggling case

NIA conducts raids in gold smuggling case

The searches were conducted at the residences of five accused -- Mohamed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, Ramzan P and Muhammed Mansoor.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 06:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
During searches, several electronic items and documents have been seized, NIA spokesperson said.
During searches, several electronic items and documents have been seized, NIA spokesperson said. (REUTERS)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches in five places in Kerala in connection with the gold smuggling case relating to the seizure of 30 kg gold in July this year, its spokesperson said here.

The searches were conducted at the residences of five accused -- Mohamed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, Ramzan P and Muhammed Mansoor.

These accused conspired with the already arrested accused and facilitated smuggling of gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate General, and its disposal, the agency aid.

During searches, several electronic items and documents have been seized, the spokesperson said. The NIA has so far arrested 21 people in the case so far.

The NIA registered a case to probe the international ramification of the gold smuggling case pertaining to the seizure of 30 kg gold worth ₹14.82 crore on July 5 this year at Trivandrum International Airport from the baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in the Kerala capital.

tags
top news
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh calls farmers for talks today amid stir
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh calls farmers for talks today amid stir
Govt may rush Covid teams to more states
Govt may rush Covid teams to more states
8 injured in US mall shooting: Police
8 injured in US mall shooting: Police
Covid-19: Maharashtra govt mulls halting flights, trains from Delhi
Covid-19: Maharashtra govt mulls halting flights, trains from Delhi
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In