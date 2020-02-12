NIA files charge sheet against four Jaish men

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 02:39 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives including Sajjad Ahmad Khan, who was in direct touch with last year’s Pulwama attack mastermind, Mudassir Khan.

The other three charged in a case of hatching criminal conspiracy to carry out terror attacks across the countryinclude Bilal Ahmad Mir, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-ud-Din Chopan.

“Mudassir was one of the main conspirators in Pulwama terror attack as well and was killed in encounter with police and security forces in Tral area of district Pulwama on March 10 last year.

Sajjad was directly in touch with Mudassir while Ishfaq was involved in transportation of arms and ammunitions for strengthening JeM in Kashmir and further harboured the operatives of JeM,” the NIA spokesperson, Alok Mittal said.

Mittal said the JeM’s senior commanders including Mudassir Khan had hatched a criminal conspiracy to carry out terror attacks in different parts of India including Delhi-NCR.

The February 14, 2019 Pulwama attack brought India and Pakistan at the brink of war with Indian Air Force destroying a terror camp deep inside Pakistan’s Balakot.

Sajjad was sent by Mudassir to Delhi to set up a base here and carry out attacks in the NCR, Mittal added.

The charge sheet was filed against four JeM operatives under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 121 A (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India) of IPC, and various sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of Explosives Substances Act.

In the first charge sheet filed in September last year, NIA had mentioned that Mudassir was interacting with other cadres and his handlers in Pakistan through “virtual mobile numbers” generated mostly in the US to give shape to the conspiracy for carrying out fidayeen(suicide)attacks across India.

A virtual mobile number works through a server for which users sign up for a service by downloading an app on their smart phones. A number is generated by the app syncing it with a social media platform or an email account without linking it to a SIM.

The internet calls made from within the app are connected to the user on the other side even if he/she doesn’t have that app. These virtual numbers are used by terrorists now to hide their identity as registration with Aadhaar or any other photo ID is now mandatory in India to get a SIM.

The previous charge sheet named Sajjad, Mir and two other JeM members -- Tanvir Ahmad Ganie and Muzzafar Ahmad Bhat.

Sajjad was arrested by Delhi Police in March 2019 from Old Delhi while he was conducting a reconnaissance of several targets for more attacks and was handed over to the NIA. Others were arrested in consecutive months.

Before his arrest , NIA says, Sajjad had already conducted a reconnaissance in several areas of Delhi.

