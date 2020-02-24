e-paper
NIA, military intel to probe 14 Pakistan-made bullets found in Kerala

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 02:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the police, the bullets had initials of POF, which has been preliminarily identified as Pakistan Ordinance Factory. Image used for representational purpose only. (Shutterstock)
         

The military intelligence has arrived in Kerala and will be joining the NIA, which is expected to begin probe into the recovery of 14 Pakistan-made bullets from Kulathupuzha. These bullets were found on Saturday, about 70 km from Thiruvananthapuram, in Kulathupuzha bordering the forests of Tamil Nadu. The bullets were packed in a plastic bag and covered in a Malayalam newspaper printed from Kollam.

Two youths travelling on a bike, found the suspicious package and after uncovering the bullets, immediately informed the police.

According to the police, the bullets had initials of POF, which has been preliminarily identified as Pakistan Ordinance Factory and is believed to have been made in 1981-82.

State police chief Loknath Behra immediately asked the Crime Branch to begin the probe. With the Military Intelligence officials already in town it was just the anti-terror National Investigation Agency officials who were expected now for the probe to begin.

(With inputs from Agencies)

