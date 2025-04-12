NIA probes Tahawwur Rana's links with mysterious Dubai co-conspirator of 2008 attacks

The grilling of co-conspirator of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana, and investigation into his role in the attacks has pointed to a mystery figure from Dubai who allegedly was also aware of the plan. A cavalcade escorting Tahawwur Hussain Rana leaves the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on Friday.(HT PHOTO)

Rana, while being questioned about his links with David Coleman Headley, the main accused of 2008 terror attacks, is also being asked about the mysterious Dubai man. Before the attacks in 20028, Rana had visited Dubai along with his wife in the fall of 2008 and met a person there who allegedly knew about the plan. According to NIA documents, the man advised Rana against going to India because he knew about the imminent planned attack. “Rana is being asked about this Dubai co-conspirator,” an NIA official said on condition of anonymity.

It was Headley who had arranged for Rana to go to Dubai and meet this co-conspirator, reported NDTV citing unnamed NIA sources. Before this, Headley had also warned Rana against going to India due to the planned attack, which was then allegedly confirmed by the Dubai co-conspirator when Rana met him.

The anti-terror agency is probing who this man could be - an associate of Pakistan’s intel agency ISI, a Pakistan Army officer, or a leader of a Pakistan-based terror group, the NDTV report said citing the unnamed NIA sources.

The identity of the mysterious figure from Dubai has been kept hidden within elite counter-terror networks too, the report said, adding to the anti-terror agency’s intrigue.

Among many mysteries surrounding the harrowing 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which saw 166 people killed, one more that NIA is focusing on is a man linked to both Rana and Headley. The man, who is being treated as a “protected witness”, allegedly received David Coleman Headley in Mumbai in 2006 and arranged for his accommodation and logistics on Rana’s behest, according to probe details accessed by HT.

According to an official, who requested anonymity, the mysterious witness is key to nailing Rana’s role in the 2008 conspiracy and might be confronted with him soon.

The witness’ identity was kept under wraps even in court documents to protect him from potential harm from 2008 attack conspirators, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan’s state actors.

Headley, in 2006, went to Pakistan while planning the attacks and met with LeT leaders and other co-conspirators – and “received instructions to take general videos of Mumbai, including of the Taj Mahal hotel”.

“During this visit, Headley was received by an individual close to Rana, who is a protected witness now. This person received a call from Rana after which this person arranged accommodations and other logistics for Headley,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

“Rana might soon be confronted with the witness about his connections in India and places Headley visited and people he met during his multiple trips to India between 2006 and 2009, as well as about any other suspects who may have traveled to India during that time,” said another officer.

Rana is in 18-day custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) who, along with other agencies, began questioning him on Friday on his alleged role in the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.

With inputs from Neeraj Chauhan.