NIA raids 15 J&K Places, arrests man for ‘terror conspiracy’

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided 15 locations across four districts of Jammu & Kashmir and arrested a terrorist in connection with the Lashkar-e-Mustafa conspiracy case and the recovery of an IED in Jammu, a spokesperson said.

“NIA, along with the J&K police and the CRPF, conducted searches at nine locations in Shopian, Anantnag and Jammu districts and arrested a terrorist in the Lashkar-e-Mustafa conspiracy case,” said the probe agency’s spokesperson.

LeM chief Hidayatullah Malik was arrested on February 6 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for allegedly conspiring, at the behest of Jaish-e-Mohammed, to carry out terrorist activities in J&K with the intention of threatening the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

The case against Malik was initially registered by the Anantnag police, and NIA took over the investigation on March 2. “Irfan Ahmed Dar, son of Mohammad Yakoob Dar of Batingoo, in Anantnag has been arrested. Preliminary investigation has revealed that he was involved in the conspiracy of carrying out terrorist activities in collusion with other arrested accused,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, the probe agency conducted searches at multiple locations across the region in connection with the recovery of a 5 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Bhatindi area of Jammu on June 27. “NIA, with the assistance of J&K Police and CRPF, conducted searches at six locations of arrested accused and suspected persons in Shopian and Ramban districts,” said the spokesperson.

The case, allegedly a conspiracy by Lashkar-e-Taiba, was taken over by the NIA on July 19.