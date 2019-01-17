NIA raids in UP, Punjab in probe against ISIS-inspired module; 4 men detained

Several teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided at least six locations in four districts of western Uttar Pradesh and detained four men for interrogation in connection with the recently uncovered ISIS-inspired module.

It also conducted searches in Punjab.

The federal agency has arrested 12 people since December 26 last year in connection with its probe against the ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The fresh raids also come days after the NIA arrested 24-year-old Muhammad Absar.

NIA teams and local police conducted early morning raids in Athsaini and Badarkha villages of Garhmukteshwar area in Hapur, Kaloli village in Bulandshahr, Battkheri village of Amroha and Jasora and Ajnera villages of Meerut.

Hapur’s superintendent of police Sankalp Sharma said while speaking to the Hindustan Times that the NIA teams raided the two villages in the district after receiving a tip-off from a man called Naeem. He said Naeem was arrested from Rardhana village of Meerut on charges of supplying a pistol to terror module Harkat-Ul-Harb-e-Islam.

Three people have been taken into custody from Hapur for further interrogation, Sharma said. He, however, said no arrests have been made.

Another team raided Kaloli village of Bulandshahr and took a grocery shop owner Habib in custody. Habib returned to his village after spending many years in Saudi Arabia.

Raids were also conducted on the house of Zubair in Batt Kheri village of Amroha but he slipped out before the officials could start the search. The agency had earlier arrested five members of the outfit from Amroha.

Officials also raided Jasora, whose resident Absar was arrested on January 12, and Ajnera village of Mundali police station in Meerut. Absar was working as a teacher in Jamia Hasania Abul Hasan Madarsa in Piplera village of Hapur. His maternal uncle lives in Ajnera.

Absar had visited three places in Jammu and Kashmir between May and August last year along with Iftekhar Saqib in connection with the terror conspiracy, officials said.

Among the men arrested by the NIA on December 26 were an engineering student, a graduate student, two brothers who worked as welders, and a mufti working at a madrasa in Amroha. Suhail was the mastermind of the group. The men were among 16 suspects who were held during raids at 17 places including Seelampur in Delhi, and Lucknow, Hapur and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

During the December raids, the NIA had recovered 134 mobile phone SIM cards, 112 alarm clocks and over 25 kg of chemicals that were used to make scores of remote-controlled bombs. They had also seized a rocket launcher that had been built by the men along with 13 pistols.

The group had come to the notice of the federal investigation agency about three-four months ago but it had taken investigators some time to unravel the conspiracy. The module was set up by Mufti Suhail, who worked at a mosque in Amroha district.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 16:14 IST