NIA searches in 25 places in two IS-related cases

The agency searched 10 locations in Tamil Nadu; one each in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Toothukudi, three in Salem and four in Cuddalore, an agency statement said.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 02:51 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIA headquarters at CGO Complex in New Delhi.
NIA headquarters at CGO Complex in New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 25 locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in connection with two cases of conspiracy related to the terror group IS.

The agency searched 10 locations in Tamil Nadu; one each in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Toothukudi, three in Salem and four in Cuddalore, an agency statement said. In Karnataka, NIA carried out searches at 15 locations in Bengaluru and Kolar in an investigation in the houses of arrested and office of Al-Hind Trust. “This case pertains to a criminal conspiracy with an objective of murdering Hindu leaders, causing riots and anti-national activities by forming a terrorist gang, being inspired by IS, a proscribed terrorist organisation,” the release said.

