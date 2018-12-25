Nine ministers inducted in Bhupesh Bhagel cabinet in Chhattisgarh

The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet in Chhattisgarh was expanded today with nine new ministers inducted, taking its the total strength to 12.

Two Congress legislators - T S Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu - had taken oath as ministers on December 17 along with Baghel’s swearing in as chief minister.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers during a function held at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur. Chief minister Baghel, senior Congress leader P L Punia and other leaders were present on the occasion.

The new ministers include four-time MLA Mohammad Akbar, who become the only Muslim minister, former leader of the opposition, Ravindra Choubey, two-time MLA Umesh Patel, tribal legislators Anila Bhedia, Kawasi Lakhma, and Premsai Singh Tekam. Congress’s state working president Shiv Kumar Daharia and Rudra Guru, both belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, have also been made ministers.

There was a voice of dissent with senior Congress leader and former minister Amitesh Shukla boycotting the oath ceremony to protest his being left out of the ministry. Talking to the media, he said that he and his family were associated with Gandhi family for the last three decades. “I expect justice from Gandhi family,” Shukla said.

Congress spokesperson and senior leader RP Singh, however, said that not giving ministerial berth to Shukla was an internal matter of the party. “There is no infighting. This is an internal matter and we will discuss the whole issue in our party forum,” Singh said.

Chhattisgarh can have a maximum of 13 ministers.

The Congress returned to power in the state after 15 years, dislodging the Raman Singh-led BJP government. The Congress bagged 68 of the total 90 seats in the Assembly, while the BJP was reduced to only 15 seats.

