Nine-year-old boy dies after goalpost falls during football match in Aizawl
BySangzuala Hmar
Mar 22, 2025 06:52 PM IST
Bradly Lalhmangaiha was a member of the Chhinga Vengthlang Presbyterian Church’s Sunday School kids’ congregation, which had organised an annual sports event
Aizawl: A nine-year-old boy from Aizawl’s Chhinga Veng area died on Saturday after a goalpost fell on him during a football match.
Bradly Lalhmangaiha was a member of the Chhinga Vengthlang Presbyterian Church’s Sunday School kids’ congregation, which had organised an annual sports event at the Electric Veng Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday.
While playing as a goalkeeper, the goalpost collapsed on Bradly. He was taken to Aizawl Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.
“Bradly Lalhmangaiha was pronounced dead at 10.30 am on Saturday. His last rites will be performed on Sunday at the Chhinga Vengthlang Presbyterian Church Hall,” said Lalremsiama, secretary of the Chhinga Veng Young Mizo Association (YMA) branch.