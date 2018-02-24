Nirav Modi fraud: PNB top officials questioned as agencies widen probe 

Two top officials of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) were questioned on Saturday as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) widened its probe into the Rs 11,400-crore fraud in the country’s second-largest lender.

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached 21 immovable properties of diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who along with his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi, are among several people accused in one of the biggest frauds in the country’s banking history.

A PTI report said on Saturday that the government also revoked the passport of Choksi, a day after a similar move against Modi, a flamboyant diamond designer who owns a chain of stores under the brand name ‘Nirav Modi’.

A CBI official familiar with the probe said PNB’s managing director and chief executive officer Sunil Mehta and executive director Brahmaji Rao were questioned “to seek clarification from them”.

“Their questioning is on,” the official added.

The fraud, detected in January, was allegedly committed in connivance of two PNB officials who bypassed the core banking system to generate fraudulent letters of

undertaking to overseas branches of other Indian banks which lent money to the jewellers based on the guarantee from PNB.

The agency has so far arrested 12 people, including six serving or retired officials of the PNB and six are executives of Modi and Choksi.

Both Modi and Choksi have denied any wrongdoing and claim they have beeb implicated on false charges.

Nirav along with his wife Ami, brother Neeshal and Mehul Choksi left India in the first week of January before the PNB accused them of committing the fraud. They have not returned to India since then.

In Mumbai, ED officials said the attached properties on Modi include include a farm house in Alibaug, a solar power plant, 135 acre land in Ahmed Nagar and residential and office properties in Mumbai and Pune.

The properties, worth Rs 523.72 crore, were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED – India’s financial crime probe agency – on Thursday froze a bank account with Rs 30 crore balance and shares worth Rs 13.86 crore held by one of Modi’s companies.

ED officials said, acting on a tip off they also recovered a huge quantity of imported watches stacked in 176 steel almirahs, 158 corrugated boxes and 60 plastic containers.

Earlier, the ED seized nine luxury cars belonging to Modi group and also froze shares and mutual funds worth Rs 94 crore of Modi and his business partner Choksi.

The seized cars include one Rolls Royce Ghost, one Porsche Panamera, two Mercedes Benz, three Honda cars and one Toyota Fortuner and one Innova.

ED officials have found around 100 current accounts belonging to the Nirav Modi group, which are being probed. The ED and Income Tax department have also discovered 200 dummy and shell companies that were allegedly used to transfer funds in the alleged fraud.