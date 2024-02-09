 White paper debate: Nirmala Sitharaman blasts UPA, says ‘brought economy…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / White paper debate: Nirmala Sitharaman blasts Congress-led UPA regime, says ‘brought economy…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 09, 2024 02:40 PM IST

In Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Modi government worked with sincerity and pulled the economy out of “fragile five” and sent it to top five globally.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman blasted the UPA accusing it of economic mismanagement during the 2008 global financial crisis, saying the Congress put the “first family first” and brought the economy down to “fragile five”.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
Initiating the debate on the 'White Paper on Indian Economy and its impact on the lives of people of India, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Common Wealth Games (CWG), held during the UPA regime, brought “bad name” to the country, but India's G20 presidency under the Narendra Modi government earned India global respect.

Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress and NK Premchandran moved substitute motions, disapproving the government's white paper.

The finance minister said the Narendra Modi government worked with sincerity and pulled the economy out of “fragile five” and sent it to the top five globally. It is now on the verge of becoming one of the top three global economies, she said.

"Ten years of one government with some crisis and 10 years of a different government with different crisis. The comparison shown in this 'White Paper' clearly says how if the government handles it with true sincerity, transparency and putting the nation first, the results are there for everybody to see," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"When you don't put the nation first, when you put your first family first, and when you have other consideration than transparency, the results are out there for you to see. So what happened after 2008 when there was a global financial crisis and what happened post-Covid shows clearly that if the intent of the government is sincere results will be good," she added.

The Union finance minister also said the Modi government handled the much more “deadly” Covid crisis with sincerity and dedication, unlike the UPA in 2008, which did not have a “clean” intention.

The Congress, which could not handle the global financial crisis and continued with corruption and scandal, is now giving a lecture to the Modi government, she said, amid shouting by opposition members.

“If you have the courage, you should not interrupt my speech and instead give a reply,” Niramala Sitharaman told the Opposition members.

Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
